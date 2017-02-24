AAOMS Earns Top ACCME Accreditation

The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) has been awarded Accreditation with Commendation for six years as part of a resurvey by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).

The award follows a 15-month process that included a comprehensive self-study report of the Association’s continuing medical education program, development of up to 15 performance-in-practice files of selected activities and an accreditation interview. The reaccreditation process is a requirement for AAOMS to maintain its status as an ACCME-accredited provider of Continuing Medical Education to physicians.

To achieve the top commendation level, AAOMS had to comply with Criteria 1-22, including seven top-level criteria covering engagement with the medical environment. Overall, approximately 40 percent of accredited CME providers achieve the top designation. Providers in compliance with Criteria 1-13 are eligible for a status of Accreditation for a four-year term.

As part of the criteria compliance for achieving -accreditation, AAOMS demonstrated proper gap identification, needs assessment and management of the standards for commercial support. Among the commendation-level criteria, AAOMS provided evidence of the following:



Operating in a manner that integrates CME into the process for improving professional practice – through the development and publication of evidence-based clinical practice guidelines, white papers and clinical condition statements that integrates the clinical recommendations into CME activities.

Utilizing non-education strategies to enhance change as an adjunct to its activities – such as its practice management, coding and reimbursement resources, the MyOMS.org patient education web portal and annual health observances in promotion of patient awareness.

Participating within an institutional or system framework for quality improvement – through quality initiatives with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Maxillofacial Surgeons’ Anesthesia and Third Molar Extraction Benchmark Study. In addition, AAOMS is developing an OMS registry to generate and disseminate outcomes data; developing a national simulation technology program; and has established a special committee on clinical research initiatives that allows the conduction of clinical research in vital OMS areas, including third molars and anesthesia.

The ACCME accreditation process is the nationally recognized model by state and federal governmental agencies, other healthcare accrediting bodies and the profession of medicine as a whole.

ACCME uses a rigorous, multilevel process for evaluating an organization’s continuing medical education programs according to the high accreditation standards adopted by all seven ACCME member organizations: the American Board of Medical Specialties, the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association, the Association for Hospital Medical Education, the Association of American Medical Colleges, the Council of Medical Specialty Societies and the Federation of State Medical Boards of the U.S. Inc.