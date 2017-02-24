Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Nataliya Rymer will present at the Philadelphia Higher Education Network for Neighborhood Development (PHENND) Conference at Cabrini University in Radnor, PA February 24, 2017. Rymer’s workshop will provide an update on “The New Political Environment: Potential Issues, Including Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).” She will be joined by Eric Rosenfeld, Director of the International Professionals Program at the Welcoming Center for New Pennsylvanians.

According to the conference website, the PHENND Conference is an annual gathering for practitioners of campus-community partnership. The day features a keynote speaker, concurrent workshops, and a panel of regional leaders. PHENND, according to the organization, “is a consortium of over 30 colleges and universities in the greater Philadelphia area that works to build the capacity of its member institutions to develop mutually beneficial, sustained, and democratic community-based service-learning partnerships.”

Rymer, of counsel in the firm’s Philadelphia office, focuses her practice on immigration and compliance issues. She represents clients in a wide range of employment-based immigrant and non-immigrant matters, including international students, researchers, medical professionals, managers and executives, artists and entertainers, treaty traders and investors, immigrant investors, and persons of extraordinary ability. Rymer frequently works with the higher education community and is experienced with the needs of the universities and affiliated organizations, as well as foreign students.

