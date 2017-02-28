The Peloton team has gone above and beyond all expectations to create a robust integrated planning solution for us in a very short timeframe,” said Christian Finn, VP, Financial Planning & Analysis, LogMeIn.

Peloton Group (“Peloton”), a recognized leader in integrated cloud solutions for Enterprise Performance Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, and Big Data-Analytics, and Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced the successful Go-Live of Oracle Enterprise Planning and Budgeting Cloud Service at LogMeIn, a provider of cloud-based connectivity services and one of the world’s Top 10 publicly traded SaaS companies. The joint Peloton and LogMeIn project team transformed the planning and reporting process and seamlessly integrated a cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to prepare them for their merger with GetGo.

“Working with Peloton made the transition to Oracle Enterprise Planning and Budgeting Cloud Service easy. Thanks to their knowledgeable resources and collaborative implementation approach we were able to gain user adoption quickly. We now have a faster and more scalable integrated planning tool to accommodate near term needs with longer term objectives. The Peloton team has gone above and beyond all expectations to create a robust integrated planning solution for us in a very short timeframe,” said Christian Finn, VP, Financial Planning & Analysis, LogMeIn.

In partnership with LogMeIn, Peloton implemented Oracle Enterprise Planning and Budgeting Cloud Service – with all four of its business process modules; financial statements, workforce planning, capital asset, and project planning – providing LogMeIn with a comprehensive 360-view of the business to support their current and future needs. In addition, Peloton improved availability and transparency of information to enable more informed decision-making.

Peloton’s certified team of planning and cloud experts drive process improvements, share best practice expertise, and advise on financial planning and reporting understanding to deliver a successful modern integrated planning and process. The team collectively has over 25 years of direct experience in designing and implementing hundreds of cloud-based solutions to enhance planning and forecasting and capabilities.

“We worked collaboratively with LogMeIn to establish an integrated planning and reporting foundation to better support and enhance the needs of the business today and in the future” said Paul Pedersen, Managing Director, Peloton. “It was truly a team effort. Peloton was focused throughout the project on working to ensure LogMeIn achieved their business goals and objectives” said Julie Feeney, Vice President, Peloton.

About Peloton

Peloton has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private U.S. Companies for the third consecutive year, and has been featured in CIO Magazine as Top Provider of EPM Cloud and Big Data services and numerous other publications.

Peloton is a Platinum member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and a leading professional services firm committed to assisting clients leverage analytics to drive business transformation and achieve optimal performance. Peloton Group provides Advisory, Consulting, and Support services with deep functional and technical expertise. Focused on ERP, EPM, and Big Data services, Peloton Group specializes in serving clients in the Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Insurance, and Financial Services industries. Peloton business and technology professionals provide a unique perspective, proven experience, with an innovative and collaborative approach to achieve results for clients.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.