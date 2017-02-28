KidCheck is pleased to announce its secure children’s check-in system now integrates with Breeze church management software. This integration offers churches using Breeze easy access to KidCheck’s children’s check-in system, while still maintaining a single church-wide database.

KidCheck, a leader in children’s check-in, focuses specifically on delivering easy-to-use, innovative, secure check-in solutions, including its Express Check-In mobile solution. Breeze offers easy web-based church management software focused on meeting the needs of small and mid-sized churches.

The integration between KidCheck and Breeze gives churches additional technology choices to best meet their individual needs. Via the integration, key check-in and family information is synced and seamlessly shared between the platforms, allowing for a positive parent and visitor experience.

“KidCheck is excited to offer this new technology pairing with Breeze,” said Alex Smith, KidCheck CEO. “Delivering easy-to-use, technology friendly solutions is a core philosophy of both KidCheck and Breeze.”

“Offering KidCheck’s best-in-class children’s check-in solution is a great additional benefit for Breeze customers,” said Jon VerLee, Breeze founder and CEO. “This integration further enhances our management software by offering a seamless integration with a full-featured, highly secure check-in system.”

About KidCheck

KidCheck, Inc. provides secure children’s check-in software and complete check-in station systems for churches, fitness facilities, and organizations caring for children. KidCheck believes every child deserves a chance to grow in a safe environment, and every parent deserves peace-of-mind about the safety of their children. KidCheck is committed to delivering easy-to-use, innovative, and reliable check-in systems backed by world class support. To learn more or to request a demo visit http://www.kidcheck.com.