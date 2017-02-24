Symposium Keynote Speaker Jean Kutner, MD This conference fosters educational and research opportunities in palliative care for academic faculty, accelerating our ability to ensure a palliative care-knowledgeable new generation of health professionals in all disciplines.

The California State University Institute for Palliative Care is pleased to announce its 2017 national conference convening academic faculty engaged in or interested in palliative care education and research. The Symposium, “Innovate. Investigate. Educate: Advancing Academic Palliative Care Education and Research,” will be held in North County San Diego on Sept. 28 and 29, 2017, on the campus of California State University San Marcos.

The Institute’s annual symposium is the only conference solely focused on the needs of academic faculty who teach and conduct research in palliative care. The Symposium has grown from its roots as a state-wide event in 2014, to a national event which in 2016 attracted 170 attendees from 29 institutions from across the U.S. This year more than 200 participants are anticipated to attend. Registration is now open on the Institute’s website.

CSU Institute for Palliative Care Executive Director Helen McNeal explained the Symposium’s fit with the Institute’s mission: “In alignment with our commitment to educating future health professionals, this conference fosters educational and research opportunities in palliative care for academic faculty, accelerating our ability to ensure a palliative care-knowledgeable new generation of health professionals in all disciplines. Through all of our educational endeavors, our goal is to expand access to and awareness of palliative care, to improve the quality of life for patients and families facing serious or chronic illness - whatever the diagnosis or prognosis, and at any point in their illness.”

Palliative care is patient and family-centered care for those with serious or chronic illness that optimizes quality of life by anticipating, preventing, and treating suffering. Delivered by an interdisciplinary team, palliative care can be provided throughout the continuum of illness and involves addressing physical, intellectual, emotional, social, and spiritual needs while facilitating patient autonomy, access to information, and choice. It offers an extra layer of support for those of any age with serious or chronic illness and their family.

Faculty from any academic institution or setting are being invited to submit a proposal to present their innovations in education and share their research with attendees at the Symposium. The Call for Proposals was issued February 8. Submissions to present are being accepted now through April 6, and are welcomed from faculty and their student collaborators from any discipline, ranging from nursing to philosophy, social work to informatics, geriatrics and more. Four presentation options include:



Paper sessions

Panel sessions

Workshops

Poster presentations

Faculty seeking to present can find more information at the symposium's Call for Proposals website.

The Symposium's opening keynote address will be delivered by Jean S. Kutner MD, MPH/MSPH, FAAHPM, FACP, Chief Medical Officer currently serving the University of Colorado Hospital, and Professor of Medicine and Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Dr. Kutner is highly published in research around caregiver burden, symptom distress, quality of life, depression and grief among people with serious advanced illness and their families. She is the chair of the Palliative Care Research Cooperative Group, a community of researchers who seek to build an evidence-base that healthcare providers can use for improving quality of life.

Faculty members and student collaborators interested in palliative care and/or engaged in palliative care education and research are invited to learn more at csupalliativecare.org/symposium, or call the CSU Institute for Palliative Care at 760-750-7289.

About the CSU Institute for Palliative Care

Charged with positively impacting the critical shortage of nursing, physician, social work, spiritual and other professionals with palliative care skills and training, the CSU Institute for Palliative Care has pioneered a groundbreaking online educational model that delivers best practices while expanding the base of professional palliative care providers. Its mission is to increase access to and awareness of palliative care by educating current health care professionals, future health care professionals, and community members.