International Protein, a company based in Australia that develops and distributes a variety of nutritional supplements geared toward bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts, announced its line of products is now available for purchase on StackedNutrition.com, a popular nutritional products site.

International Protein products have been proven to boost overall athletic performance by improving muscle growth, enhancing recovery rates, assisting with weight control and measuring the body’s protein intake. All of the products developed and sold by the company were designed by award-winning bodybuilder and acclaimed food scientist Christine Envall, who has used her products to prepare for her own competitions.

“We are excited to announce that our International Protein products are now available for purchase on StackedNutrition.com,” said Envall. “The customers of StackedNutrition.com have a clear interest in nutritional products and wellness, and we strongly believe they will appreciate the products we have to offer. We look forward to making our proteins more widely available than ever before thanks to this new sales partnership.”

International Protein beverages come in several different flavors: Chocolate Truffle, Chocolate Banana, Turkish Delight, Cookies and Cream, Vanilla and Strawberry. Every powder option creates a tasty, nutritious beverage that maximizes fitness results during workouts. For example, Protein Synergy 5’s five protein strains have an outstanding amino acid profile, which leads to the maximum anabolic growth and recovery. Each of these proteins come in ultra-fast, fast, medium and slow-release varieties. As a result, they are able to deliver a constant supply of amino acids, aiding the body in muscle growth and better nitrogen balance.

A single 40-gram serving of International Protein drinks contains approximately 33 grams of protein from whey peptides, whey isolate, whey concentrate, egg albumen and micellar casein. Each of these proteins were selected for their natural amino acid profile and their outstanding absorption rates, particularly the amino-charged whey protein isolate, the most delicious whey available to boost nutrition and provide the body with the energy it needs.

“We are excited to have this opportunity to increase our brand’s presence and reach out to a new group of fitness enthusiasts,” said Envall.

For more information about International Protein, visit http://www.international-protein.com.