RLA Collective wins for digital marketing/advertising at the 2017 North American Innovation & Insights SABRE Awards Ceremony

RLA Collective, (http://www.RLACollective.com), one of the only integrated marketing agencies completely devoted to the non-Rx side of healthcare, recently picked up an award for “Digital Marketing/Advertising” at the Innovation & Insights SABRE Awards ceremony in Chicago. Presented by the Holmes Report, the award celebrates the new frontiers of communications and its transition to new media, data and analytics. RLA’s award, “Answering a Mom’s Cry for Help,” was for the Colief Infant Digestive Aid brand. Additionally, RLA Collective was shortlisted in the “Best Use of Blogs” category for its unique testimonial influencer campaign, “VSL#3: The Journey Back.”

With a record number of entries in 2017, the Innovation & Insights SABRE Awards recognizes campaigns that demonstrate the highest levels of strategic planning, creativity and business results across a variety of categories. They are judged by senior executives in the communications and marketing industries who recognized RLA Collective for “their expertise in knowing the value of smart partnerships to strategically reach its target.”

“We are thrilled that our efforts have been recognized by the extremely well-respected Holmes Report,” says Robin Russo, founder and partner of RLA Collective, who accepted the award in Chicago. “As OTC health and wellness specialists, we not only understand how to bring about success in a highly regulated industry, we set very high standards for ourselves to develop strategies that integrate with a brand’s overarching objectives.”

“Using strategically-picked digital content and targeting partners for Colief, a dietary supplement for infants with colic caused by temporary lactose intolerance, we needed to reach and engage with this specific niche of moms who cycle out every four months and help drive to a specific retailer,” she explains. "For VSL#3, a high potency probiotic medical food for those who suffer from the serious digestive conditions of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), ulcerative colitis (UC) and ileal pouch, the agency was looking to develop authentic content and testimonials by consumer influencers who were willing to document their stories,” says Russo. “The result was very powerful consumer-generated content that resonated strongly with the community of sufferers.”

“We are incredibly proud of both these achievements,” adds Russo, “as the Innovation Sabre awards represent the evolution of the communications industry and the acknowledgement that we are among the top agencies using these new strategies to achieve measurable results. I want to give credit to our client, Sigma Tau Health Science, and the RLA Collective teams who work together each day to push the boundaries of communications and marketing to deliver results that make a significant contribution, such as those recognized this year. Congratulations to all the winners.”

About RLA Collective:

Celebrating more than three decades in communications, RLA Collective (previously known as Robin Leedy & Associates) is laser focused on the marketing of self-medicating drug store/mass market, health and wellness brands. RLA Collective is an associate member of CHPA and NACDS, fully engaging in the OTC/supplement/personal care community, developing strategies targeted to not only consumers, but HCPs, influencers and retailers. RLA Collective is located in Pleasantville, NY.