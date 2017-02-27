Kaufman Hall Ranks as No. 1 Financial Advisor in Healthcare

Kaufman Hall, a leading provider of management consulting services, and enterprise performance management and decision support software, today announced that the firm again ranks as the No. 1 financial advisor in the U.S. in new healthcare debt for both long-term municipal public offerings and private placements, according to Thomson Reuters’ 2016 Municipal Market Analysis.

With increasing market pressures and continued disruption in the healthcare industry, hospitals and health systems are seeking guidance more than ever with financing strategies and other capital structure concerns. Thomson Reuters reports that Kaufman Hall advised on the issuance of more new, long-term municipal healthcare debt than any other firm in 2016, supporting nearly $10 billion in debt transactions on behalf of client hospitals and health systems.

Kaufman Hall advised on $8.55 billion in tax-exempt debt issues through 47 new healthcare long-term transactions (exclusive of private issues), representing a 23 percent share of activity in this debt market. The firm also advised on $1.43 billion in private long-term municipal issues through 19 transactions solely to healthcare providers.

Thomson Reuters has ranked Kaufman Hall as the No. 1 healthcare financial advisor for 11 of the past 12 years. Since 2006, the company has advised on nearly 950 long-term municipal public offerings and private placements totaling more than $100 billion in debt transactions, giving Kaufman Hall more transactions experience than any other firm in the not-for-profit healthcare market.

“Access to capital remains a key priority for healthcare providers as they work to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving industry,” said Managing Director Eric Jordahl, who leads Kaufman Hall’s Financial Advisory practice. “We are thankful to the many hospitals and health systems who put their trust in Kaufman Hall to help them navigate increasingly complex markets. The breadth and depth of our experience combined with the strength of our analytical resources ensures that each client we advise achieves an optimal financing strategy consistent with their long-term business objectives.”

Kaufman Hall is the only independent financial advisory firm providing services exclusively to borrowers, and not issuing authorities. This allows Kaufman Hall’s consultants to provide conflict-free borrowing recommendations and to vigorously advocate for clients’ interests throughout the financing process.

To learn more about how Kaufman Hall is assisting hospitals and health systems with financing strategies, visit http://www.kaufmanhall.com/fa.

About Kaufman Hall

Kaufman Hall provides management consulting and software to help organizations realize sustained success amid changing market conditions. Since 1985, Kaufman Hall has been a trusted advisor to boards and executive management teams, helping them incorporate proven methods into their strategic planning and financial management processes, and quantify the financial impact of their plans and strategic decisions to consistently achieve their goals.

Kaufman Hall services use a rigorous, disciplined, and structured approach that is based on the principles of corporate finance. The breadth and integration of our advisory services are unparalleled, encompassing strategy; financial and capital planning; debt and derivatives-related financial transactions; capital allocation and decision making; and mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures.

Kaufman Hall software includes the Axiom Healthcare Suite, providing sophisticated, flexible performance management solutions that empower finance professionals to analyze results, model the future, and optimize organizational decision making. Solutions for long-range planning, budgeting and forecasting, performance reporting, capital planning, and cost accounting deliver decision support, reporting, and analytics within an integrated software platform. Kaufman Hall’s Peak Software empowers healthcare organizations with clinical benchmarks, data, and analytics to provide a higher quality of care for optimized performance and improved patient outcomes.

