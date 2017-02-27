Providing the highest scale and quality for our mobile partners is our top priority. - Eric Gerritsen, SVP of Mobile and Asia Pacific for GlobalWide Media

Data-driven marketing leader, GlobalWide Media has made an impressive debut to the AppsFlyer Performance Index, ranking as a top ten media source for both the global and North America Power Indexes Non-Gaming for iOS.

AppsFlyer, the authoritative third party mobile attribution and marketing analytics company, recently released its fourth edition of the AppsFlyer Performance Index, which reveals industry changes and new players in the app marketing landscape. The Power Index is known as the most comprehensive and trusted ranking in the marketplace, and has become the industry standard media report card for mobile app marketers.

“Providing the highest scale and quality for our mobile partners is our top priority. We take pride in this honor and will continue to work hard to drive scale for advertisers seeking a global footprint,” said Eric Gerritsen, Senior Vice President of Mobile and Asia Pacific for GlobalWide Media.

GlobalWide Media’s ranking is building upon its record of being a trusted ad network for over ten years by working with direct traffic sources and utilizing a comprehensive mobile fraud detection system. As a result, partners have access to transparency, global traffic, city targeting, and flexible pricing.

To learn more about the AppsFlyer Performance Index, visit https://www.appsflyer.com/index

About GlobalWide Media

GlobalWide Media is a data-driven digital marketing leader, providing premium media solutions for the world's leading brands and agencies. Powered by data science, GlobalWide Media connects advertisers with custom audiences through direct response and brand campaigns, activating proprietary and first party data. With offices in Los Angeles, Victoria, London, and Hong Kong, GlobalWide Media provides localized expertise for brands globally.