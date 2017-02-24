Pioneering virtual training provider Jigsaw and The Association for Talent Development (ATD) in Austin have partnered to provide Austin-area professionals with the tools and resources to meet modern workplace challenges. Jigsaw’s proprietary virtual learning platform offers a uniquely immersive, multi-dimensional education/training tool, designed to accommodate multiple learning styles and needs while providing comprehensive engagement metrics. The strategic partnership will give ATD Austin members across diverse industries the ability to participate in ATD Austin events through a virtual connection.

“As Jigsaw continues to change the dynamics of corporate virtual training, our partnerships and alliances continue to flourish,” says Jigsaw co-founder and CEO Josette Fleszar. “We are proud to announce our recent partnership with The Association for Talent Development (ATD) Austin. The Association for Talent Development (ATD), is the world’s largest association dedicated to those who develop talent in organizations. These professionals take the knowledge, skills, and abilities of others and help them achieve their full potential. The ATD Austin chapter is committed to supporting local professionals in building networks and increasing talents.”

Jigsaw’s innovative virtual training technology is designed to optimize information retention by facilitating user engagement and creating an active learning environment. Its unique, secure, and customizable program allows participants to modify their learning environment and access a wide variety of review materials to suit individual learning styles. Furthermore, facilitators are given comprehensive activity and engagement metrics, so that courses can be adjusted to suit student needs.

Jigsaw was recently awarded a patent for its cutting-edge virtual training software, and was named one of 2016’s 50 Most Admired Companies by Silicon Review Magazine. Jigsaw was also named Top 50 Most Promising Educational Technology Providers for three years in a row.

ATD Austin, a 501(c)3 Nonprofit Professional Association, offers member employers and employees professional guidance, training, and support with the goal of enhancing organizational productivity while maintaining a healthy company culture. ATD has provided global organizations in both the public and private sectors with talent development and training solutions for more than 70 years.

“As the scope and the impact of the training and development field has grown, the profession’s focus has broadened to link the development of people, learning, and performance to individual and organizational results,” continues Fleszar. “With this alliance ATD Austin and Jigsaw can continue to ensure delivery of immersive learning in a virtual multidimensional training platform by promoting value and tenacity in the Austin community and elsewhere.”

For more information on Jigsaw’s virtual learning platform, please visit: http://jigsawme.com/