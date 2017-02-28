“By initiating programs like the Connecticut Promise, we feel confident that we can continue to open our doors to even more students across all walks of life." -Neil Albert Salonen, President, UB

The University of Bridgeport (UB) is pleased to announce that it has experienced considerable success in the inaugural year of its Connecticut Promise. The program, which allows in-state students to attend the private university as freshman for the price of a public education, has already helped over 200 students from Connecticut receive a valuable education at UB at a reasonable cost. The Connecticut Promise was introduced to incoming Fall 2016 students in an effort to help alleviate the growing national issue of student debt.

The program was first introduced last year to help students handle the increasing burden of paying for higher education. With an extensive curriculum heavily focused on career-oriented learning and experiences, UB aspired to make its education as affordable—or even more affordable—as leading in-state public colleges. To do this, UB pledged that any incoming, in-state freshman would pay no more than $18,500 for tuition, fees, and room and board. This means that once all scholarships and grants have been applied, UB will make up the difference to ensure that no qualifying student owes more than $18,500. And, under the program, in-state commuting freshman pay no more than $12,000.

UB’s Connecticut Promise flawlessly aligns with its long-standing commitment to its students. As announced this past November by Student Loan Report, UB’s student loan debt was the fourth lowest in Connecticut and within the top 150 schools nationwide.

“Our priority has always been—and always will be—our students,” said Neil Albert Salonen, University of Bridgeport President. “By initiating programs like the Connecticut Promise to decrease the cost of a quality education and combat the widespread issue of student debt, we feel confident that we can continue to open our doors to even more students across all walks of life. At this time, we are proud to be a place of learning for students from 46 states and more than 80 countries worldwide.”

The Connecticut Promise makes UB the only private institution in the state to provide this kind of cost cap. In addition to the Connecticut Promise, UB currently provides financial aid to 96 percent of its first-time students, with $20 million in assistance provided to university students last year.

To learn more about the University of Bridgeport and its Connecticut Promise, visit http://www.bridgeport.edu/ctpromise/.

About University of Bridgeport

The University of Bridgeport offers career-oriented undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees and award-winning academic programs in a culturally diverse learning environment that prepares graduates for leadership in an increasingly interconnected world. There are 400 full- and part-time faculty members, including Fulbright Scholars, National Science Foundation Fellows, Ford Fellows, National Endowment for the Humanities Fellows, American Council for Learned Societies Scholars, and Phi Beta Kappa Scholars. The University is independent and non-sectarian. For more information, please visit http://www.bridgeport.edu.