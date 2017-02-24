HG Data was recently ranked on the Entrepreneur's 2017 Top Company Cultures list, a comprehensive ranking of U.S.-based businesses exhibiting high-performance cultures created in partnership with culture management software and service provider CultureIQ®. The Top Company Cultures list has placed HG Data 32nd in the medium-sized company category. HG Data was recognized for creating an exceptional culture that drives employee engagement, exceeds employee expectations and directly impacts company success.

“Building a great company culture starts with people,” said Craig Harris, chief executive officer at HG Data. “Although we didn’t set out to build a “cool” company culture, we knew we wanted to create a team of smart, hard-working people who were also kind-hearted, and humble. In hindsight, I now see that by hiring individuals who embody these qualities, we’ve managed to develop an open, nurturing environment in which people can thrive, do their best work and have fun together in the process. I am delighted and honored that HG Data has been selected as one of the Top 50 company cultures for mid-sized businesses.”

"Great company cultures don’t happen on their own. They’re the result of great leadership, and a conscious effort to make everyone on a team feel engaged and important,” said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “The honorees on our 2017 list are proof that strong cultures make even stronger companies. Entrepreneurs at all levels can draw inspiration from them.”

The full list, presenting a total of 153 companies categorized as small, medium-sized or large companies—with 25-49 employees, 50-99 employees and more than 100 employees respectively— is available on Entrepreneur.com. Core insights, behaviors and attributes that have helped to shape the high-performing cultures presented by the top companies are shared alongside practices to help other companies develop their own workplace environments.

"A high-performance culture leads not only to employee engagement but also to measurable business results," said Greg Besner, founder and CEO of CultureIQ. “These organizations show us that great companies start with great culture.”

The rankings for all companies were determined using CultureIQ's methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Employees at each company received a survey of multiple-choice questions and the answers were used to assess a company's strength across 10 core components of culture–collaboration, innovation and communication to name a few. The companies with the highest scores became the Top Company Culture list in ranking order. To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2015 and be headquartered in the U.S.

View HG Data in the full ranking.

