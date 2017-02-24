Carnegie Council Presents New "Trump in Asia" Podcast Series

NASA Satellite photo of Asia. Public domain. How will the Trump administration approach Asia? Can the relative peace in the Pacific be maintained?

Much uncertainty remains around President Trump's emerging approach to foreign policy.

With this in mind, Carnegie Council Senior Fellow and Asia Dialogues Director Devin Stewart has launched a series of interviews on how the Trump administration might approach Asia—a region that may become a site of conflict. Tensions may erupt over a U.S. trade war with China, the status of Taiwan, territorial disputes over the South China Sea, or North Korea's nuclear weapons development. Can the relative peace in the Pacific be maintained?

In an effort to illuminate this important topic, Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs presents the first 10 podcasts and transcripts with former U.S. government officials, experts, and scholars.

All interviews are conducted by Devin Stewart. Access the full transcripts and audios here: https://www.carnegiecouncil.org/news/announcements/437. Or listen to them on iTunes.

PODCAST LIST

A "Chaotic" White House and the U.S. Role in Asia and the World

Eliot A. Cohen, Johns Hopkins University's Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS)

Trump and the "Trilateral Relationship" in Northeast Asia

Michael J. Green, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and Georgetown University

Geoeconomics and Statecraft: Is China Outdoing the United States?

Jennifer M. Harris, Council on Foreign Relations

The Secret War in Laos and the Role of the CIA

Joshua Kurlantzick, Council on Foreign Relations

Former U.S. Ambassador to Myanmar Reflects on the Democratic Transition

Derek Mitchell, Albright Stonebridge Group and United States Institute of Peace

Trump in Asia: Back to the Future?

Christopher Nelson, The Nelson Report, Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA

Sensible Advice for Trump's Asia Policy

Patrick M. Cronin, Center for a New American Security

Instability on the Korean Peninsula and the Trump Administration

Scott A. Snyder, Council on Foreign Relations

Will Trump be a "Madman" in Asia?

Daniel S. Markey, Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS)

Risks to U.S.-China Relations under Trump

Jeffrey N. Wasserstrom, University of California, Irvine

