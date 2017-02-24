Pharmed LLC Announces Brand Expansion in American Market

Pharmed LLC, a subsidiary of Polycare Technology Co. Ltd. that exclusively distributes innovative medical devices and unique over-the-counter drugs, announced it has begun focusing on expanding into the American market.

The company was founded with a mission to always provide high-level products and services to customers in the medical device and API fields. It currently has more than 36 worldwide manufacturer suppliers from Europe, China and the United States. Now, its products will be more widely available in North America thanks to its new marketing and distribution push.

“We are excited to bring our Pharmed products to a brand new market,” said Wei Zhao, President of Pharmed LLC. “This is a big step forward for our company as we work to increase our brand awareness and help more consumers find high-quality medications to help them live happier, healthier lives. We look forward to bringing our products to more retail stores and websites to give people as many opportunities as possible to obtain them.”

Currently, Pharmed’s Nasal Spa® spray is the only brand available in the United States market. It features just two ingredients: natural sea salts and purified water. By having such a short ingredient list, customers have a clear guarantee that the product is free of any drugs, chemicals, antibiotics and preservatives. Natural sea salts contain minerals and trace elements that are able to repair and maintain the natural mucosa and restore nasal immunization instincts.

Nasal Spa® is safe for all people to use, including particularly vulnerable people like infants and small children, pregnant women and anyone who is unable to take traditional medications. People who suffer rhinitis report the spray is an effective treatment for their condition. Additionally, this combination of simple ingredients prevents users from experiencing the kind of stinging or burning side effects often found in other brands of nasal sprays.

The non-pressure patented bottle package ensures micronized mist sprays and gentle treatment even for babies, but also realized the purpose of preservative free from its formula. Each bottle features 20 ml of the spray, which amounts to about 140 sprays. Because it is a non-pressure bottle, it can be taken on to flights.

“We look forward to continuing to build up our brand recognition, particularly in the United States as we enter the market there,” said Zhao.

For more information about Pharmed LLC and its products, visit http://www.pharmedllc.com.