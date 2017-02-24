Flash Global’s Sam Mikles Among 2017 ‘Pros to Know’ in Supply Chain

Sam Mikles, Flash Global President and CEO “Being selected as a Pro to Know is an honor. Flash is helping customers proactively see across the service supply chain to form a cohesive strategy that drives strategic value with global scalability.

Flash Global President and CEO Sam Mikles, whose company is leading the charge to transform and ultimately define the service supply chain, has been selected by Supply & Demand Chain Executive as one of the 2017 Pros to Know in the supply chain industry. The publication announced its annual list today.

The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, and manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges and mass opportunities of today’s business climate.

“Being selected as a Pro to Know is an honor. Flash is helping customers proactively see across the service supply chain to form a cohesive strategy that drives strategic value with global scalability. That’s exactly why we are focusing on a solution-based approach for our customers, removing the transactional mindset. The key is understanding our customers’ challenges/opportunities and then proactively leveraging innovation and technology to create and ultimately deliver service solutions that work,” Mikles said.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive received more than 300 entries for the 2017 Pros to Know Awards. See the full list of winners at http://www.sdcexec.com.

ABOUT FLASH GLOBAL

Headquartered in New Jersey (USA), Flash Global provides the industry’s most comprehensive end-to-end suite of global service supply chain solutions that support many of the top OEMs in the world with either emerging or established technologies. Committed to a relentless pursuit of excellence, Flash offers an immense global infrastructure that enables companies to instantly scale in 140+ countries, creating consistency, predictability and visibility into their service supply chain. Flash has in-region and in-country expertise across its Global Command Centers, Global Service Centers, and immense network of global stocking and import/export locations to service our OEMs’ customer bases.

