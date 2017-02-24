Accurate Background This integrated partnership solution will increase quality and reduce time to hire and onboard, which is important when securing qualified applicants in a highly competitive environment.

Accurate Background, a leading provider of employment background checks, and Jobvite, the industry leader in best-of-breed recruiting software, have announced a technology partnership and API integration. The integration allows Accurate Background services to be available from within the Jobvite Platform and provides customers with employment background checks, drug testing and verification services without having to leave the Jobvite application. Clients who utilize the integration will have the ability to request background checks and see results, all in one place.

It becomes inconvenient for organizations that are required to log in to separate platforms to onboard and screen their new hires. Organizations that utilize a recruiting software, and also have background checks as part of their onboarding process, add tremendous value to their recruiters by integrating the two. Joining these two processes results in faster onboarding times, better candidate experiences and more efficient hiring operations.

“We are excited to work with Jobvite in providing a seamless background check process for recruiters utilizing the platform,” said Maria Kirgan, VP of Product Management at Accurate Background. “This integrated partnership solution will increase quality and reduce time to hire and onboard, which is important when securing qualified applicants in a highly competitive environment.”

“Now Jobvite and Accurate customers have an easy, seamless way to conduct background checks that not only increases hiring and onboarding velocity, but also ensures that recruiters can view all of the information about a candidate all in one place,” said Skip Hilton, VP of Business Development at Jobvite. “Accurate is a great addition to the many other integrations that we offer, which define our enterprise strategy and strengthen our enterprise offering.”

This integration follows other recent software integrations for Accurate Background as it continues to expand its software partnerships.

About Accurate Background

Accurate Background is a trusted provider of automated workforce screening. U.S. and international clients across all industries, from emerging businesses to Fortune 500 companies, rely on their compliant solutions. Accurate Background is accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners and has been recognized by Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Workforce Hotlist. To learn more about Accurate Background, visit https://accuratebackground.com/.

About Jobvite

Jobvite is the leading recruiting software company that empowers emerging, mid-market, and enterprise companies to source and hire top talent easily, efficiently, and effectively. Our comprehensive and analytics-driven recruiting platform accelerates recruiting with a Candidate Recruitment Marketing (CRM) tool, an easy-to-use Applicant Tracking System (ATS), social recruiting capabilities, mobile-optimized career sites, an employment branding solution, on-demand video screening, onboarding, and seamless integration with other HR systems. Focused exclusively on recruiting software since 2006 and headquartered in San Mateo, Jobvite has thousands of customers including LinkedIn, Schneider Electric, Amway, Zappos, and GoDaddy. To learn more and request a free demo, visit http://www.jobvite.com or follow us @Jobvite.