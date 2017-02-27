SKYPLEX To Bring 500’ “SkyJUMP™” Experience To Orlando

If riding the world’s tallest roller coaster or dropping straight down 500 feet wasn’t enough, SKYPLEX announces its 6th major attraction to the International Drive complex, Sky Jump – a free fall dive from the top of the Skyscraper Tower!

SKYPLEX has acquired the rights for the world renowned experience, which is well-known in the US at the Stratosphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The attractions for Skyplex are some of the most innovative in the world,” says Joshua Wallack, who with father and business partner David are developing of the SKYPLEX complex. “The world’s tallest rollercoaster, the world’s tallest drop ride and now we’re launching an experience that feels like you are flying. You will be one with the sky, and we envision this to be a major draw for tourists and convention delegates to the new I-Drive Entertainment District.”

Skyplex also says it still has more aces up its sleeves. “Big ones,” Wallack continues. “You don’t know the half of it.”

David Wallack adds, “I’ve jumped in Vegas several times, and that moment before you go is heart stopping. Your knees are knocking. People will absolutely love it! I know I sure do!”

Last month, Skyplex had its last parcel, a 1.5 acre vacant site on Canada Ave, added to its PD zoning. “Orange County and Skyplex have been working at the engineering level for many months on so many issues, as this has never been done before,” says Wallack. “People ask, when are you breaking ground? We remind them a 595’ tower and half-billion dollar theme park complex is the largest project in the county and one of the most exciting projects in the world. It’s not like a regular building to just ‘break ground’ on.”

Duke Energy has been burying old utilities and gearing up for Skyplex’s power needs in the area, Wallack added. “Infrastructure improvements, zoning changes to make vision and development more predictable, underground and modernized utilities and transportation improvements, such as the 4-way I-Drive Sand Lake Road Pedestrian Bridge, are the hallmark of the newly adopted I-Drive 2040 Overlay District. Mayor Jacobs’ Vision for I-Drive will be a signature piece of her legacy and make this area boomtown for years to come from outside investors. We had to fight some tough battles in order to advance the future of prosperity and blue skies for all on I-Drive!”

Last year, Wallack Holdings LLC, the owners of Mango’s Tropical Café and developers of SKYPLEX, announced the addition of the SkyFall attraction, where guests will drop 450 feet in Central Florida’s largest freefall ride. At the center of the complex is the Skyscraper, the tallest roller coaster in the world. SKYPLEX is scheduled to open in 2019.

Video of SkyJump: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsRbipctKTk

About Mango’s Tropical Café:

Opened 25 years ago in South Beach, Mango’s Tropical Café was the start of the resurgence of the South Beach district in Miami into an entertainment and nightlife destination for the world. Entertaining millions with high energy productions, great food and drink and tropical music, Mango’s Tropical Café provides an experience not found in any other attraction. In December 2015, Mango’s Tropical Café expanded into Orlando’s International Drive Entertainment District with a $40 million new facility, which drew more than 1,000,000 people to the complex in its first year. For more information, visit http://www.Mangos.com.

