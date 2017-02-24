Rendering of Dominion Virginia's New Greensville County Power Station Galvanizing will protect the steel against rust without maintenance for the full 36-year expected life of the plant.

Galvan Industries, Inc. of Harrisburg, N.C. has been chosen to provide hot dip galvanizing for the new 1,588-megawatt Greensville County Power Station, which is located on a 1,143-acre site in southern Virginia. When completed, the new plant will produce enough electricity to power 400,000 homes in Virginia at peak demand.

Galvan is providing corrosion protection for approximately 2,500 tons of structural steel – as many as five truckloads per day – incuding pipe bridge and an inlet filtration structure. Galvanizing will protect the steel against rust without maintenance for the full 36-year expected life of the plant.

Fluor Corporation is the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contractor for Dominion Virginia Power, the ower of plant. Dominion's total investment in the project will exceed $1 billion and result in the largest and most efficient natural gas-fueled power station in Virginia.

About Galvan Industries, Inc.

Since 1958, Galvan Industries has provided the ultimate in corrosion control to steel fabricators and manufacturers. The first hot-dip galvanizing operation in the Carolinas, the company has grown to become the largest capacity contract galvanizer in the Southeast.

For details, or to place an order, call Galvan Industries at 1-800-277-5678, Fax (704) 455-5215; e-mail: sales(at)galvan-ize(dot)com.