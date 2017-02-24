Achieving the Microsoft Silver Cloud CRM Competency demonstrates our continued commitment and efforts to provide expert advice and excellent service to all our customers.

FMT Consultants, a leading provider of integrated business management solutions and information technology services based in San Diego and Los Angeles, has announced that it has earned the Microsoft Silver Cloud Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Competency, bringing the firm’s total number of competencies from Microsoft to eight.

Achieving the Microsoft Silver Cloud CRM Competency validates FMT as a premier provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 (formerly Dynamics CRM Online)—Microsoft’s cloud-based customer relationship management solution.

To achieve the Silver Cloud CRM Competency, FMT team members successfully completed exams and are now recognized Microsoft Certified Professionals. Additionally, FMT demonstrated its ability to deliver successful projects and assessments by exceeding several software revenue goals, and providing multiple customer references.

“As a leading technology provider, we are constantly working to expand and deepen our expertise so that we can continue to help customers realize the full benefit of their solutions,” says Eric Casazza, CEO of FMT Consultants, and adds, “our goal is to make it easy for customers to migrate to the cloud and immediately see the positive impact on their business. Achieving the Microsoft Silver Cloud CRM Competency demonstrates our continued commitment and efforts to provide expert advice and excellent service to all our customers.”

FMT Consultants has now achieved five Microsoft Gold Competencies: Gold Cloud Platform, Gold Cloud Productivity, Gold Content and Collaboration, Gold Customer Relationship Management, and Gold Enterprise Resource Planning. Microsoft Silver Competencies for the firm include the Silver Cloud Customer Relationship Management, Silver Midmarket Cloud Solutions, and Silver Application Development.

About FMT Consultants

FMT is a seasoned provider of integrated business solutions and information technology services throughout the US and Canada with a significant presence in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, and Orange County. Since 1995, FMT’s experienced team of experts has been partnering with clients to integrate, configure and customize innovative technology solutions to help them improve and streamline their business operations. The company has offices in Carlsbad and Los Angeles, CA. Visit http://www.fmtconsultants.com or call 760.930.6400 for more information.