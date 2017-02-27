Signs.com Wins Gold and Silver Stevie Awards “It is a testament to the hard work of our team and adds further proof to our thousands of happy customers that the online sign experience can be fast and easy."

Signs.com received both gold and silver customer service awards at the prestigious Stevie Awards in Las Vegas over the weekend. The Customer Service team won the Gold Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year while Madison Page, the Customer Experience Officer at Signs.com, won the Silver Stevie Award as Contact Center Manager of the Year.

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes seven of the world’s leading business awards shows, including the prestigious International Business Awards and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The results were announced during a banquet on February 24 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Finalists from the around the world were in attendance to see who would be named as winners of the sought-after customer service awards.

Initially, Signs.com was selected as a finalist from among more than 2,300 nominations that spanned across virtually every industry, company size and geographic location. Finalists were determined by the average scores of 77 professionals worldwide.

As an award winner, Signs.com and Madison were reviewed and judged by a specialized committee of judges selected by the Stevie Awards, which included past award winners and leading professionals in the customer service industry from across the world.

Led by CXO Madison Page, Signs.com boasts the best customer service in the signage industry. Page has helped Signs.com achieve a company-wide chat response time of under 10 seconds and an email response time of 2.5 hours. Both of these figures far outpace industry benchmarks by more than seven times. Additionally, she has led Signs.com to a nearly 50% increase in conversion rate and 64% increase in return customer rate. Signs.com has quickly solidified itself as the unparalleled leader for quality signs online.

“We’re thrilled that our efforts to provide an unmatched customer service experience were recognized by the Stevie Awards and the judging committees,” Page said. “It is a testament to the hard work of our team and adds further proof to our thousands of happy customers that the online sign experience can be fast and easy. We’re excited what 2017 holds for Signs.com as we continue to grow and improve our ability to wow our customers.”

About Signs.com

Signs.com (https://www.signs.com) is the industry leader for making custom signs online. With a product offering spanning a wide range of materials, Signs.com provides custom signage solutions for businesses of all sizes, as well as home decor prints and decor for consumers in its Signs For Home product line. Signs.com’s unmatched customer service, 100% satisfaction guarantee, one-day printing and free design services have helped position Signs.com for incredible 2017 growth, inclusion in the 2017 Inc. 500 and more.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors and supporters of the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.