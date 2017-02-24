Skyview Capital sells Syncplicity to Axway

We are exceptionally proud to have partnered with Syncplicity during a time when the entire organization delivered remarkable operational, technological, and financial results, said Alex Soltani, Chairman of both Syncplicity and Skyview Capital.

Skyview Capital today announced that it has completed the sale of Syncplicity, a leading enterprise file sync and share (EFSS) solutions that provides users with the experience and tools they need for secure collaboration, to Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA). Skyview Capital acquired Syncplicity from EMC Corporation in 2015.

Under Skyview Capital’s ownership, Syncplicity has emerged as the leader of the hybrid enterprise file sync and share (EFSS) market. In 2016 the company successfully secured and deployed a number of key large accounts highlighted by the largest EFSS deployment in the world with Siemens AG for 350,000 employees. Syncplicity’s solutions are deployed in a wide range of industries including retail, manufacturing, financial services, higher education, and health sciences. In 2016, Syncplicity was positioned as a leader in the Forrester Wave™: Enterprise File Sync And Share Platforms, Hybrid Solutions, Q2 2016. Syncplicity is also positioned as a visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing. Syncplicity was ranked number 1 for IT Modernization by the Gartner EFSS critical capabilities report.

“We are exceptionally proud to have partnered with Syncplicity during a time when the entire organization delivered remarkable operational, technological, and financial results,” said Alex Soltani, Chairman of both Syncplicity and Skyview Capital. “Part of our underlying thesis in acquiring Syncplicity was its unique and market differentiating, hybrid cloud approach which has proven to be instrumental to global enterprises in their digital transformation efforts. Axway and Syncplicity present a highly complementary fit which will only further enhance value to customers, and we remain confident in Syncplicity’s continued growth strategy and unique position in the market. Finally, this initial investment and current exit represents yet another strong return for Skyview Capital, further solidifying our consistent ability to significantly increase value in the companies which we acquire."

Union Square Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to Skyview Capital in this transaction.

About Skyview Capital, LLC

Skyview Capital is a global private investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, which specializes in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and manufacturing. By leveraging its operational resources and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 25 transactions within its target market verticals. Visit http://www.skyviewcapital.com.

About Syncplicity

Syncplicity is the leading hybrid enterprise file sync and share and mobile collaboration solution that provides users with the experience and tools they desire and gives IT the security and control it needs, while significantly reducing infrastructure cost. Some of its customers include Siemens AG, Texas A&M University, EMC Corporation, State of Indiana, the Associated Press and the Boston Red Sox. Visit http://www.syncplicity.com.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is a catalyst for transformation. With Axway AMPLIFY™, our cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform, leading brands better anticipate, adapt and scale to meet ever changing customer expectations. Our unified, API-first approach connects data from anywhere, fuels millions of apps and delivers real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, we help make the future possible for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more about Axway, visit http://www.axway.com.

Press Contact

