Tech-based payment provider, Century Business Solutions, is pleased to announce its official partnership with award winning North Carolina-based company, Field2Base.

After evaluating multiple mobile forms, Field2Base stood out as the prominent leader by offering a secure and simple digital forms platform to businesses in nearly every industry. Since 2002, Field2Base has provided award winning solutions in areas of mobile data capture, forms automation and data analysis. Field2Base is an authorized Verizon Wireless partner, and serves hundreds of Small Business and Fortune 500 customers. The company is fully PCI compliant, and meets all HIPPA/HITECH and Title 21 CFR Part 11 Electronic Signature compliance regulations.

“We are so excited to be partnered with a world class payment processor and financial solutions provider like Century Business Solutions,” said Matthew Lockridge, Chief Financial Officer at Field2Base. “Their focus on driving customer satisfaction through simple, secure and reliable technology is perfectly aligned with the core competencies we embrace for our customers.”

Century Business Solutions’ new partnership will allow credit card processing directly within Field2Base Mobile Forms™ application. Any merchant that conducts business in the field on paper forms can now process credit cards directly from within the application on their Android and iOS device without requiring any additional equipment. Field2Base customers will greatly improve their field service experience by allowing their field staff to easily complete digital forms and include signature capture, barcodes, GPS data, photos, videos, and much more. Finally, completed forms and credit card payment information is easily integrated with industry leading business systems such as QuickBooks, SAP, Salesforce, and others.

Century’s advanced data security ensures payment data is encrypted and tokenized and processed through its cloud-based, PCI compliant payment gateway. Tokenization technology replaces credit card information with a unique token, and the original credit card data is no longer used for future transactions.

Century’s partnership with Field2Base will streamline the field service and payment collection process for any business that has a mobile workforce.

“Now that we have added payment processing capabilities to the Field2Base Mobile Forms™ platform, our customers will truly have one solution to solve all of their field service needs,” said Lockridge.

About Century Business Solutions:

Century Business Solutions is a technology-based merchant services provider that has developed and provided payment processing technology to over 10,000+ merchants in the U.S. and Canada since 2004. Named to First Data’s prestigious President’s Club, Century Business Solutions is proud to be one of the top performing and growing merchant credit card processors on the First Data network. Century develops fully integrated payment processing solutions to over 50+ major ERP/CRM and accounting systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP Business One, Microsoft Dynamics, and Acumatica, as well as major online shopping carts, including Magento and WooCommerce.

For more information about Century Business Solutions visit:

http://www.centurybizsolutions.net/

