BLACKSCI-FI.COM and PYROGLYPHICS STUDIO are pleased to announce the release of their upcoming anthology “The Scribes of Nyota”, a compendium of speculative fiction featuring stories, prose and artwork from Black creators.

“The inspiration behind “The Scribes of Nyota” stems from inadequate representation of creators of color in the mainstream, specifically within the genre of speculative fiction,” said Shawn Alleyne, Founder of PYROGLYPHICS STUDIO. “Because of a lack of inclusiveness in the mainstream, we are building our own platform to highlight the immense talent within our communities. Everyone has the opportunity to dream and speculate who they are, what they want their society to be. Why can’t we—in an unapologetic and unfiltered way?” continued Maurice Waters, Founder and President of BLACKSCI-FI.COM.

“The Scribes of Nyota” features a unique blend of new and talented voices within the genre of speculative fiction. Featured contributors to the anthology include M’shai S. Dash, freelance writer and content creator; Robert K. Jeffrey III, comic book creator, writer, and Editor in Chief of Black Sci-Fi.com, and Professor William H. Foster, a noted comic book historian. The anthology features a mix of science fiction and comic book inspired artwork combined with stories and prose that straddle the boundaries of both science fiction and horror. With stories that touch on themes of space travel, feminism, sexual violence and other cultural and social issues, “The Scribes of Nyota” aims to present stories that own the narratives of Black people and inspires imaginations for generations to come.

“The Scribes of Nyota” is available in both paperback and e-book format:

Paperback- http://squ.re/2kDUN0m

Kindle e-book- http://a.co/ebHZQot

About BLACK SCI-FI

Founded by Maurice Waters, Black Sci-Fi.com is the premier site for the latest updates on Sci-Fi, Sci-Fact and Fantasy entertainment, news, people, places, and events and the measure of their impact on the African-American community. For more information, visit: http://www.blacksci-fi.com.

About PYROGLYPHICS STUDIO

Pyroglyphics Studio was founded by Creator Shawn Alleyne and is the professional banner for his artwork. Born and raised on the island of Barbados, and later relocating to Philadelphia, Shawn knew from an early age that he wanted to be involved in art in some capacity. Shawn currently works as a freelance artist via his studio, and aims to bring creators from all walks of life together. For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/PyroglyphicsStudio/