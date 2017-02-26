5 Arch Funding Corp. is pleased to announce a new partnership with Golden Pacific Capital (“GPC”), a real estate-focused asset management firm that combines deep strategy and fund management expertise with niche real estate investment opportunities to deliver outstanding results.

GPC recently closed $6MM in permanent financing across 62 homes with $2MM across an additional 20 homes committed for closing in March. With 5 Arch providing exceptional customer service and market-leading terms that provide a reasonable cost of capital, GPC is well poised to continue expanding their portfolio.

“The team at GPC are a testament to the type of voracious real estate investors that see market opportunity,” says Michael Miller, CMO at 5 Arch. “They find strategic funding to deliver on their business plan.”

GPC principals have deployed over $300MM in institutional capital to acquire and manage over 2,500 homes in eight different markets across the country through previous ventures. They have achieved highly favorable exits on behalf of large institutional investors in their already sterling past, and are now offering similar opportunities to individual and smaller institutional investors.

“GPC is delighted to have established our relationship with 5Arch,” Ian Fisher, Principal and Co-founder of GPC said. “We look forward to growing together in the near future,” says Hubert Hultgren, Principal and Co-founder of GPC.

5 Arch and GPC are currently partnering in the Kansas City, MO market, as currently housing is more affordable to own in Kansas City than at any time in the past 30 years.

About Golden Pacific Capital

Golden Pacific Capital, LLC has been established to provide unique real estate investment opportunities to accredited individual and institutional investors. Our current focus is on niche market opportunities that are too small for larger institutional capital but too large for most individuals. Through our extensive experience, we provide opportunities not available through publicly-traded vehicles to generate highly attractive risk-adjusted returns.

We bring top-tier institutional experience to our approach: our principals have successfully deployed and managed over $300MM in equity to purchase and manage over 2500 homes for institutional investors and have generated positive returns and exits. This is coupled with smaller scale than large REITs, and this combination allows us to provide unique opportunities to our investors, allowing us to source and execute on a number of income-producing real estate asset investments. The company focuses on real assets as enablers of returns that are less sensitive to the volatility of economic cycles found in the equity and bond markets. With their carefully designed size and structure, GPC’s funds are able to benefit from niche markets that are too small and specialized for larger entities yet too capital- and time-intensive for most private investors to enter individually. By identifying opportunities with significant discount potential and/or value add opportunities rather than a more speculative capital appreciation-based model, GPC is able to offer its investors unique opportunities with moderate risks and highly attractive returns.

About 5 Arch Funding

5 Arch Funding began with a simple approach to be customer-centric. We are committed to disrupting the status quo in lending. We realize investors need more convenience, speed, and agility to fund their investments. We are focused on providing reliable capital to residential Investors, Mortgage Brokers and Private Lenders nationwide. Our goal is to provide you with the working capital to revitalize and rebuild your community. The company is led by four industry veterans, each with over 20 years of experience in residential mortgages, structured finance, investment banking and special servicing. Throughout the course of owning and managing thousands of residential loans and REO properties across the country, the team gained firsthand experience with the challenges faced by investors like you. As a result, 5 Arch’s approach to lending is centered around the investor, allowing you to focus more on execution and less on the loan process. From square footage additions to 100 home rental portfolios, 5 Arch has experience working with a wide range of client and property types. We are institutionally backed experts in the industry – the go-to source for serious investors. So whether you’re an experienced flipper, landlord, broker, or lender – our team has the qualifications to exceed expectations and help you expand your business.