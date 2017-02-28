"This proprietary process and technology allows our clients to process lease agreements faster and drastically lowers their overall costs."

Chicago-based BURG Translations, Inc. – an international company specializing in technical translation services – announces a new translation process for lawyers, accountants and others impacted by last year’s FASB changes to lease accounting standards.

The changes announced in February, 2016, require lease agreements for properties outside the United States to be recognized on balance sheets. Many of these lease agreements are not in English, creating a translation problem for lawyers and accountants.

With their specialized lease accounting translation process, BURG Translations helps lawyers and accountants comprehend, process, and analyze foreign language lease contracts quickly and efficiently. The automated process can be applied to English lease agreements as well.

“Requirements for lease agreement translations and data extraction are unique because the entire document does not need to be translated and the high volume requires a technology solution. Meeting these unique standards requires a perfect combination of technology, specialized process, and linguistic expertise,” said Angelo Passalacqua, CEO, BURG Translations. “This proprietary process and technology allows our clients to process lease agreements faster and drastically lowers their overall costs."

About BURG Translations, Inc.

Since 1936, Chicago-based BURG Translations has been dedicated to providing superior technical translation services across multiple global industries. The company offers a wide variety of language services to Fortune 500 clients ranging from prestigious medical journals, legal firms and leaders in biotech and manufacturing to new tech startups, universities, healthcare groups and life science organizations. The key to BURG’s success lies in its more than 80 years of cultivating an elite corps of translation professionals. More information can be found at http://www.burgtranslations.com or by calling (312) 263-3379.

###