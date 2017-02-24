“This year’s submissions are the most imaginative yet!” said Leigh Cohn.

The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp) announces the 2017 top five finalists in the 7th annual “Imagine Me Beyond What You See” body image mannequin art competition. Selected from 15 submissions from around the nation, the top five finalists and Professional’s Choice will be showcased and the winner revealed at the 31st annual iaedp Symposium, March 22 – 26 in Las Vegas.

This year, the competition attracted 15 entries, and were judged on clarity of theme, creativity and originality, quality of composition and design and the overall impression and presentation of the artwork. The judges include Michelle Dean, MA, ATR-BC, LPC, CG, Board Certified Art Psychotherapist and professional member of the American Art Therapy Association; Leigh Cohn, MAT, CEDS, author, artist and owner of Gurze Books; and Fritz Liedtke, Fine Artist and author of Skeleton in the Closet.

“This year’s submissions are the most imaginative yet!” said Cohn. “It’s clear that the art therapists are spending more time and attention on their mannequins, which is especially worthwhile for two reasons. They value the exercise as beneficial in their patients’ recovery process, and they recognize that the competition gets their patients more involved in understanding deep personal issues related to healing from eating disorders.”

The Top 5 2017 finalists are:



“Hurtle” - presented by Eating Recovery Center's Partial Program Hospitalization

“Through Their Eyes” - presented by Center for Discovery Edmonds

“Back to Basics” - presented by Rogers Memorial Hospital

“Am I Perfect?” - presented by Center for Discovery - Lakewood

“Breaking Free from E.D. Using the Key Inside Me” - presented by Center for Discovery - Hampton

It is possible to vote for the Professional’s Choice award and view the entire 2017 roster of entries at http://membershare.iaedp.com/2017-imagine-me-entries/.

About the iaedp Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. Complete information about the 2017 iaedp Symposium can be found at iaedp.com.