Passpot, a cannabis passport and travel journal, mimics the US Passport in size and design with the influence of cannabis found on each page. “Passpot appeals to cannabis consumers of all experience levels – from the newbie to the veteran – there is a little something for everyone."

Passpot Publishing announces the launch of Passpot, a cannabis passport and travel journal. Currently available exclusively through the company’s Kickstarter campaign, the first run of basic and custom books will ship in time for supporters to enjoy cannabis festivities occurring the week of April 20, 2017 with Passpot in hand.

“Passpot appeals to cannabis consumers of all experience levels – from the newbie to the veteran – there is a little something for everyone,” says Ryan Vincent, creator and author of Passpot. “I modeled the book after the real US Passport, but I altered each page to show the influence of cannabis.”

Passpot walks readers through the basics of cannabis laws, product options, and consumption methods as well as the more scientific aspects including cannabinoids and flavonoids. The smell, taste, and terpene charts assist readers with the complicated process of rating cannabis, and the journal provides ample space to record cannabis adventures. Readers collect stamps and stickers from dispensaries, tour companies, events, and other cannabis-related businesses to add to the blank stamp pages found inside. Passpot can also be customized with personal information and a picture.

Vincent started a dispensary in Denver, Colorado in October 2009 where he learned about the benefits of medical marijuana and its potential for many people. On the recommendation of the Chief Enforcement Officer of the Colorado Department of Revenue, former Governor Ritter appointed Vincent to the first cannabis rule-making board. Since then, Vincent has consulted on projects spanning ten states including the opening of 40 dispensaries, 20 cultivation facilities, and ten infused-product manufacturing facilities.

“We are extremely excited to launch Passpot and confident cannabis enthusiasts will enjoy the product as much as we enjoyed creating it,” says Brianne Bartz, Passpot editor.

To learn more, please visit the Passpot website at http://www.passpot.us or visit the Passpot Kickstarter campaign.