WiseCleaner Releases Brand New Wise Folder Hider 4

Professional File/Folder Hidden & Encryption Tool

Wise Folder Hider 4 was updated with a completely new interface and an enhanced security level. A new powerful feature was also added, it lets users create encrypted drives to store files and folder. It uses advanced transparent encryption technology to encrypt your private photos, documents, videos on your computer.

Wise Folder Hider 4 can password-protect, hide and encrypt any format of files. The protected files are hidden, cannot be deleted. It can hide files from kids, friends and co-workers, and safeguard them from spyware and hackers. Files can also be protected on USB Flash Drives. Protection works even if files are moved from one PC to another on a removable disk, without the need to install any software. At the same time, it ensures that the contents of the lost USB stick can’t be stolen.

When they first use Wise Folder Hider, users need to setup a login password. Inside the program, users can set a second level password for each file, folder, USB drive and encrypted drive. Anyone else can’t uninstall the program without login password or delete the protected and encrypted drive without the second level password. When users forget the password, users can get password back through registered email.

If you're worried about unauthorized access of your files but regularly share a PC, then one of the best ways to protect yourself is by encrypting your folders. Wise Folder Hider 4 is meant for those users who wants to keep their files secret and safety. It can be easily used by any novice user as it is very simple to use.

Learn more about Wise Folder Hider 4: http://www.wisecleaner.com