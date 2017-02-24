PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, the nation’s 26th largest accounting and advisory firm, announced today that its Family Office Services Division was awarded “Best Private Client Audit Firm” at the Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards Ceremony in New York City on Feb. 13, 2017. The Private Asset Management Awards annually honor those in the investment and wealth advisory industry that have demonstrated a commitment to servicing high-net-worth individuals and families. The independent panel of industry experts awarded “Best Private Client Audit Firm” to PKF O’Connor Davies based upon the superior levels of financial progress, client growth, client satisfaction and product innovation achieved throughout 2016.

“This is a true honor to accept on behalf of the entire Family Office Services Division that is deeply committed to the mission of helping our clients achieve their goals day in and day out,” said Gemma Leddy, Partner-in-Charge of PKF O’Connor Davies Family Office. “The growth and progress we saw in 2016 will continue to flourish in 2017 as we push ourselves to new levels of insight, inspiration and innovation.”

As the recipient of the 2016 Private Asset Management Award for “Best Reporting Solution”, PKF O’Connor Davies Family Office Services Division has long been a leading innovator in the wealth management industry. During 2016, the team continued to enhance its Family Office Accounting, Reporting and Administration platform – centered on real-time shared access for continuous collaboration and custom reporting – through customized client security protocols and expanded client co-sourcing capabilities – all backed by 24/7 client support. The firm also expanded its footprint globally through its alliance with VBK+CO, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, serving international families, funds and foundations.

“We are proud of the team we’ve built to deliver the thinking that helps our clients protect their wealth and stay ahead of the trends,” said Marc L. Rinaldi, CPA and Director of PKF O’Connor Davies Family Office Investments. “We’re grateful to Private Asset Management for recognizing our commitment to client service and constant innovation in order to provide unmatched value.”

PKF O’Connor Davies Family Office provides a full range of family office, accounting, tax, administration and advanced planning services to high net worth individuals, families and their closely held businesses in the United States and abroad. The Firm’s single point-of-entry model captures the entire universe of holdings and transactions for a family, and provides customized reporting based on family needs.

About PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP

PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP is a full service Certified Public Accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, 10 offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland, and more than 600 professionals, led by over 100 partners, the Firm provides a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services.

PKF O’Connor Davies is ranked number 26 in Accounting Today’s 2016 “Top 100 Firms” list and the Firm is also recognized as a “Leader in Audit and Accounting,” a “Pacesetter in Growth” and one of the “Top Firms in the Mid-Atlantic.” PKF O’Connor Davies is ranked number 29 in INSIDE Public Accounting’s 2015 “Top 100 Firms” list and recognized as one of the “Top Ten Fastest-Growing Firms." In 2016, PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America, and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey. The Firm is the 11th largest accounting firm in the New York Metropolitan area, according to Crain’s New York Business, and was named the 10th top accounting firm in New Jersey according to NJBiz’s 2016 rankings.

By consistently delivering proactive, thorough and efficient service, PKF O'Connor Davies has built long-lasting, valuable relationships with its clients. Partners are intimately involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness. The Firm’s seasoned professional staff members employ a team approach to all engagements to provide clients with the utmost quality and timely services aimed at helping them succeed. Continuity of staffing and attention to detail in all client engagements make the Firm stand out among its competitors.

PKF O’Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting and business advisory services in 440 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O’Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today’s ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.