Adaptive Execution can deliver up-to 3X productivity increase by enabling project management competency

Mr. Paul Singh, Partner & Co-Founder of CERTUS+ will deliver a presentation titled “Adaptive Execution: Program Methodology focusing on Fast and Iterative Progress” at the PMI RAC 2017 at IIT New Delhi, India from 2nd to 4th March, 2017.

Paul Singh, who enables organizations’ strategy execution projects, stated, “Organizations ranging from non-profits to Fortune 50, across various industries have benefitted from the successful adoption and implementation of Adaptive Execution.” He added, “Adaptive Execution enables organizations to meet all three goals of a project- Cost, Timing and Quality. This approach is especially relevant for today’s Indian firms. Adaptive execution can enable up-to 3x productivity increase for such firms, to negate the slow-down in GDP caused by de-monetization. Simply put, Adaptive Execution ‘Gets Stuff Done.”

Stating the benefits of Adaptive Execution over other methods of Project Management, Mr. Singh said, “Adaptive Execution breaks down complex tasks into smaller chunks. This method of Project Management overcomes the challenges that Waterfall methodology of Project Management fails to address, namely– lack of transparency, delayed resolution of blockers and dealing with change in scope & requirements.” Paul Singh further disclosed, “Adaptive execution overcomes the undue stress that organizational resources face due to late/ delayed changes in projects, irresponsible launch of untested products and a fear of pushing back on scope changes because of the pressure to appear ‘Agile’.”

Atul Kalia, Partner & Co-Founder CERTUS+, commented, “In a recent survey of 100+ leaders from 75+ organizations from all over the world, over 90% of the respondents stated that developing project management competency to enable their teams and organizations success was a top priority for them.” Mr. Kalia, continued, “The journey from traditional project management to Adaptive Execution is required to build the competency that these leaders desire. This journey is intense and truly transformational for organizations and can provide a significant competitive edge in terms of cost advantage, speed to market and quality.” Mr. Kalia further commented, “More than processes, tools or techniques, Adaptive Execution is enabled by a mind-set change.”

About CERTUS+ (http://www.certusplus.com) and Co-Founders Atul Kalia & Paul Singh

CERTUS+, an Ann Arbor, MI based firm provides Digital Transformation services to small-mid size clients in media & entertainment, consumer goods, logistics & transportation, education, airlines, insurance, automotive and diversified manufacturing industries.

Paul is Partner & Co-founder of CERTUS+ with 20 plus years of experience in leading strategic initiatives from concept to impact. He has an MBA from Ross School of Business, Michigan & M.S. in Design Optimization from New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT)

Atul is Partner & Co-founder of CERTUS+ with 20 plus years of experience in project management, leadership development and leading projects from concept to production. He is M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from University of Maryland, College Park & M.B.A. from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.