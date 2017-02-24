Operation Homefront Unveils New Brand

Operation Homefront, the national nonprofit that builds strong, stable and secure military families, today announced a full rebrand and unveiled its new logo, website URL, and other visual elements. The updated logo is an instantly-recognizable evolution of Operation Homefront’s commitment to Serving America’s Military Families.

The organization has also transitioned their existing website to http://www.OperationHomefront.org, to better represent its nonprofit status and reputation as a highly rated and trusted organization consistently recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity ratings groups. Ninety-two percent of Operation Homefront’s expenditures go directly to program delivery and services.

“I’m extremely proud of all our entire team does to meet the ongoing needs of military families and help them thrive in the communities – our communities -- they have worked so hard to protect. With over 40,000 charities in the military nonprofit space, a strong brand and visual identity is critical to connecting with those we seek to serve – our military families – as well as those who are interested in helping us – our corporate and foundation sponsors and individual donors – support this special and deserving group of our fellow citizens,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront. “I believe our new brand identity makes this very important connection with both audiences and is something that clearly reflects who we are and what we trying to do.”

Since 2012, the organization’s Homes on the Homefront program welcomed nearly 600 military families into their mortgage-free homes, granting them with well over $48 million in home equity. The nationally known Back-to-School Brigade has delivered over a quarter million backpacks with supplies to military children since the program began in 2008. Since 2010, the Holiday Meals for Families program has served 70,000 military families — feeding over 308,000 individual family members.

The updated logo has several key features representing the organization’s primary focus to serve America’s military families:



The Military Family Icon is represented by red, white, and blue to reinforce the patriotic feel. The saluting child shows us that in a military family, everyone serves, even down to the youngest child. The military family is gender neutral and non-ethnic to show our unbiased support for all military families.

The angled Red and White Stripes represent a patriotic feel and demonstrates how the organization helps move the military families forward. The three stripes represent Operation Homefront’s three pillars of support: Relief through critical financial assistance and temporary housing programs, Resiliency through permanent housing and caregiver programs, and Recurring Support through a variety of seasonally focused and specialty family programs.

The Home Icon represents the strong foundation provided to military families through its programs and services which helps keep a family strong, stable, and secure. Since 2012, Operation Homefront has provided military families with more than $20 million in critical assistance – which enables them to be stronger, self-sufficient and more fully invested in their community.

The Blue Circle represents the multiple avenues Operation Homefront utilizes to work with families, partners, donors, volunteers, and other resource providers to deliver critical support.

The Operation Homefront Text encircling the family icon represents the entire Operation Homefront organization, including thousands of volunteers and supporters who help military families become stronger, stable, and more secure so they may thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.

For more information about Operation Homefront, visit operationhomefront.org

ABOUT OPERATION HOMEFRONT: Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.