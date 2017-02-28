mdg Announces Exclusive Partnership with Feathr

[we] help organizers grow their events by leveraging the data they already have

mdg has entered into an exclusive partnership with Feathr, the global leader in data-driven event marketing, and will make the event tech company’s advanced data platform immediately available for its extensive roster of trade show and conference clients.

Under the agreement, mdg clients will have access to Feathr’s Event Marketing Cloud, which simplifies the centralization of event data from any source including web, social, email, registration forms, mobile apps and third party customer relationship platforms. Feathr provides organizers with a suite of tools for personalized audience communications across all digital touch-points to increase event attendance, engagement and profitability.

“Ultimately, Feathr and mdg are working toward the same objective—to help organizers grow their events by leveraging the data they already have,” says Aidan Augustin, co-founder of Feathr. “We’re excited to partner with mdg; its 40-year history of increasing attendance at live events will be indispensable for enhancing the value of events for all involved.”

“For the past few years, our digital marketing team has been expanding its offerings, adding new services to the mix and looking out for forward-thinking, tech driven solutions to benefit our clients,” says Kimberly Hardcastle-Geddes, mdg president and co-owner. “I don’t think there’s anything that we’ve been more excited about than this partnership with Feathr. As the only digital marketing platform devoted to live events, Feathr gives us a new suite of tools that we can utilize to provide an even greater return on investment for our clients.”

About Feathr:

Hailed as the premier audience data and personalization software provider for the event industry, Feathr is the only digital marketing platform built specifically for event professionals, powering more than 500 exhibitions, festivals, and conventions worldwide. Founded in 2012, its proprietary Audience Engagement Engine simplifies the centralization of event data from any source to create unique and meaningful personalized experiences.

For more information: http://www.feathr.co

About mdg

mdg is a results-driven, award-winning agency with offices in San Diego, Washington, D.C. and Reston, Va. Purchased by Kimberly Hardcastle-Geddes and Vincent Polito in 2012, mdg employs 60 full-time professionals including marketing researchers and strategists, digital and interactive media experts, event- and association-management specialists, data analysts and a full creative services department. mdg has served as a strategic partner for several of the most successful trade shows in the country, marketing new events and repositioning and rebranding mature ones. Additionally, mdg serves its association clients by developing and executing communication and marketing plans to increase membership, promote professional development opportunities, spark engagement, build participation in ancillary events and support sales, sponsorship and revenue objectives.

For more information: http://www.mdg.agency