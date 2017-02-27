Miro, the Superior Sound and Video System Launched Indiegogo

Miro the superior sound and video system We strive to create market-driven products. Miro is our latest innovation with a very interesting concept, high-end technology, and elegant industrial design with futuristic style.

Miro is the ultimate smart media center that offers a fascinating home theater experience.

This pioneer sound and video system brings songs, movies, TV shows and much more apps for user exploration. Its innovative acoustic design with premium speakers and built-in 3D sound offers clear, high-definition sound. An immersive view of 1280 x 720 provides crisp images with remarkable clarity and color. The WiFi connection enables its users to have access to a massive number of apps. It can also sync with the user’s smartphone using Air Play or DLNA. With a clean, straightforward interface, it is easy to operate.

Miro comes in a metallic (satin alloy) body in three stylish colors and a remote control, touch control compatible that offers seamless personalization. It also has a game mode for limitless interactive fun. Miro’s HD touch screen is 5.5 inch IPS and the gadget weighs only 780g making ideal for parties, picnics, etc. It comes with a long-lasting battery that provides more than 8 hours of operation. What is truly amazing is that the device can be used as a power bank to cover any urgent power needs.

As Yu Zhao, Founder of Zbinno, explains “We strive to create market-driven products. Miro is our latest innovation with a very interesting concept, high-end technology, and elegant industrial design with futuristic style. All that in one product, in your hands. An optimal media experience for you, our valued customer.”

Now, Miro is ready to move to the next step and turns to crowdfunding to finance its development. The company is launching a very interesting campaign on Indiegogo offering lucrative perks and discounts to potential funders. Backers can also show their support by sharing the campaign with their Social Media networks (Facebook, Twitter, etc.)

For further information and to claim your perk visit https://goo.gl/FOFxFK today.

About

Zbinno is a promising startup based in Shenzhen, China. A unique team of brilliant designers and geek are behind Miro, aiming at creating smart devices which are capable of linking human emotions with future technologies.