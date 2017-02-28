We are excited to see industry leaders such as GEFCO use Caspio’s low-code platform to not only roll out custom applications fast but to achieve greater customer satisfaction.

Caspio, Inc. (http://www.caspio.com), the leading business productivity platform for low-code custom applications, is pleased to announce their recent collaboration with GEFCO UK in the development of a large-scale enterprise solution for one of their major clients – a European automobile manufacturer known worldwide. GEFCO provides global logistics services to its industrial customers with applied expertise in automotive logistics.

GEFCO’s newly-acquired project involved planning, managing, and tracking of automotive parts distributed to suppliers throughout the UK and across Europe. They initially considered internal and off-the-shelf solutions, but found that existing applications were inadequate, making them consider building a custom solution. They ultimately chose Caspio because of its low-code application development capabilities, rich features and extensive resources.

Caspio’s robust database capabilities, powerful user management, and secure platform architecture provided the stability, scalability, and security that GEFCO needed to build the application and satisfy both GEFCO’s corporate IT and their client’s key stakeholders. As a result, the application enabled their client to automate its manual processes while gaining significant savings in application development and maintenance costs. “Caspio fills a void in our organization,” said Simon Verdon, IT Solutions Manager, at GEFCO UK. “Without Caspio, we would not have some of the businesses that we have acquired.”

After the success of the logistics management system, GEFCO has since rolled out other enterprise-grade custom applications using Caspio, to help automate their processes and increase both their internal and external customers’ satisfaction.

“We are excited to see industry leaders such as GEFCO use Caspio’s low-code platform to not only roll out custom applications fast, but to achieve greater customer satisfaction. This success is a testimony to the digital business transformation that Caspio brings to its customers,” said Frank Zamani, founder and CEO of Caspio.

Caspio pioneered the cloud computing industry in 2000 and currently powers over 500,000 web applications for thousands of companies of all sizes and from varying industries.

About GEFCO Group:

The performance GEFCO delivers to its customers is based on the expertise acquired over the last 65 years, particularly in the automotive industry, one of the most complex and demanding sectors. Present in 150 countries, GEFCO is one of the top 10 European Groups. It achieved a turnover of €4.2 billion in 2015 and employs 12,000 employees. With over 400 business locations worldwide, GEFCO is developing its activities in Southeast Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, in the Balkans, East Asia and South America.

About Caspio:

Caspio is the world’s leading low-code application platform. Business professionals are empowered to create forms, searchable databases, interactive reports, and sophisticated multi-user business applications. The all-in-one platform includes a built-in online database, rapid application development tools, and scalable cloud infrastructure. Coupled with world-class support, Caspio customers can free themselves from complex programming tasks and long project backlogs using a solution proven to reduce costs and time-to-market by a factor of 10. The platform powers applications for thousands of customers, ranging from global corporations and government agencies to universities, non-profits, and small businesses around the world. Learn more at http://www.caspio.com.