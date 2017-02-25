February 25, 2017 - Tempe, Arizona - Created for the love of horses, Equine with HydroFX®, is the first product in history specifically designed for horses to harness the antioxidant power of hydrogen for peak performance and maximum recovery.* This unique-formula results in top riders, trainers and horses to show up in the Winner’s Circle. In easy- to-chew and highly digestible tablets, Equine with HydroFX, may help increase energy, stamina and vitality plus aid in reducing occasional joint discomfort associated with overexertion.*

Patrick Flaherty, NRHA Professional and NRHA Judge, had impressive Championship showings at a long string of National competitions. Flaherty says, “Ten days in Las Vegas is a long time by nearly anyone’s standards but our horses were still able to perform at their peak ability with the help of Equine with HydroFX.”* During training, Flaherty gave his futurity prospects Equine with HydroFX and he says, “Three year olds are in the most critical time of their training during the summer and with the use of Equine with HydroFX, I am able to put multiple reining maneuvers together during a training session and have the horse give me more of himself, despite the stress of the heat and training combined.*

Kristin Darnall-Titov, 2015 NRHA Top 20 Non Pro, witnessed positive results with her mare and Equine with HydroFX while at the NRHA Derby. Darnall-Titov says, “My mare performed great during the entire week-long show when normally she would be tired and body-sore by the end of the week.”

Jennifer Neel, NRHA and NRCHA, Non Pro, also experienced unbridled success. Her horse had stand-out performances at consecutive shows which she attributes to her mare’s newfound focus and higher performance levels from Equine with HydroFX.* The impressive results with Equine with HydroFX continued with Brad & Mindy Barkemeyer where Mindy secured a Championship on her gelding and Brad made the open finals.

Jason Boreyko, CEO and Co-Founder of SevenPoint2, says, “Equine with HydroFX has been a vision of ours for quite some time. There are 9.2 million horses just within the U.S. market and we knew we had an amazing product that could benefit them. Once testing began, trainers couldn’t wait to get their hands on this product and the results have been more than we could have imagined.”

The Equine with HydroFX formula is vegetarian, non-GMO and doesn’t contain any allergens plus is free from artificial colors, sweeteners or preservatives. Equine with HydroFX joined the SevenPoint2 family of wellness products in June 2016. To learn more, visit equinewithhydrofx.net

*This information is provided for general information purposes. Any information provided is not veterinary advice and should not be substituted for a regular consultation with a veterinary professional. If you have any concerns about your horse’s health, please contact your veterinarian immediately.

