Starting from February 2017, Quistor will support its customers with DWS’s innovative testing products Dimension Focus™ and Dimension SwifTest™.

As an Oracle Platinum Partner, Quistor is specialised in JD Edwards ERP software, Oracle Business Intelligence, Oracle Technology and 3rd party JD Edwards add-on products. Quistor sells, implements, upgrades and provides a vast array of managed services.

DWS’s products will enable Quistor, and its customers, to reduce the burden of testing JDE E1. Improving planning, management and execution, customers will now be able to move to a code-current status in a more cost effective way.

Dimension SwifTest™ allows customers to create scripts that automatically test different scenarios, whenever they implement, upgrade, or make changes. SwifTest is natively integrated with JDE E1, so it can easily be used and adopted by business analysts and super-users.

Dimension Focus™ will help Quistor and its customers understand the impact of any ESU (Electronic Software Update) or modification in their environment. This unique forensic understanding will enable Quistor, and its customers, to better plan and precisely manage the required testing down to the event level.

Together SwifTest and Focus will dramatically reduce the time, effort and cost of every JDE E1 project, delivering Quistor customers a better and more cost effective experience. When deployed simultaneously, customers have seen as much as an 85 percent reduction in testing efforts. With CIOs spending as much as 25 percent of their IT budget on quality assurance the savings can be tremendous.

Quotes:

Anton Goosen, Partner at Quistor, said: “helping our customers to reduce costs is one of our key goals. DWS, being a long-standing, high-quality software development company, has created unique products that will help to realise these goals. Their products will not only help in realising significant reduction of time and costs, it will also enable our customers to improve the quality of their standard test scripts and procedures.”

Barry Burke, DWS’s Chief Executive, said, “I am delighted that Quistor, a partner with whom we have worked for some time, has agreed to extend its partnership with us to resell DWS’s testing products. Quistor understands that our products, Dimension Focus™ and Dimension Swiftest™ significantly reduce the testing burden associated with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne change events. It is exciting that they’ll be helping us to bring those to the European market.”

About DWS

Since 1998, DWS has been providing specialist software development and CNC expertise to companies who want to customise, upgrade and support their JDE E1 systems.

Our award winning Dimension Analyze™ service and associated development and technical services have helped customers around the globe to fully utilise the capacities of E1 and to reduce their cost of owning E1.

Through our Dimension Hub™ we make our knowledge, experience and analytic capabilities readily accessible to our customers, helping them to test and to stay up to date with the software made available by Oracle JD Edwards.

DWS is an Oracle Gold partner and a JD Edwards Certified Specialist. DWS has built an enviable reputation as development and technical experts in JDE E1.

For more information, please contact DWS on +44 (0) 1494 896600 or visit http://www.dwsconsultants.com/products.

About Quistor

Quistor is Europe's largest Oracle Platinum partner specialised in JD Edwards ERP software, Oracle Business Intelligence, Oracle Technology and 3rd party JD Edwards add-on products. Expert knowledge and reliable delivery performance are a solid foundation for the continuous growth and success of Quistor.

Customer references confirm long-term partnerships with global multinational clients. Quistor actively serves over 130 international Oracle JD Edwards and business intelligence customers in a variety of industries. A result of our quality, delivery reliability, expertise and long-term partnership approach.

Quistor’s industry-leading 24x7 Oracle JD Edwards managed services are widely recognised as best-in-class by global multinational clients. Quistor has a long and successful track record of global Oracle JD Edwards rollouts. A confirmation of our ability to drive complex international projects, our project management experience and localisation expertise.

For more information please contact Quistor on +31 164 213 300 or visit http://www.quistor.com