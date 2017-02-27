Suzanne Sweeten Joins Planet Depos as New Account Executive

Suzanne Sweeten Suzanne’s innate ability to connect services to client needs brings a distinct advantage to the Planet Depos sales team. Her knowledge and experience complements well the individual and collective strengths of our national team.

Planet Depos LLC, an international court reporting, interpretation, and trial services firm, is pleased to announce that Suzanne Sweeten, based in St. Louis, Missouri, has joined the company as Account Executive. Ms. Sweeten is responsible for demonstrating the breadth of services and technology solutions available to litigation teams from the inception of a case through trial.

An entrepreneur and successful small business owner with expertise in marketing and sales, Ms. Sweeten has over 22 years of consulting experience, with a focus on prospecting and lead generation, effective research and appointment setting, and overall development of meaningful business relationships.

“Suzanne’s innate ability to connect services to client needs brings a distinct advantage to the Planet Depos sales team,” said Jennifer Parratt, Director of Sales. “Her knowledge and experience complements well the individual and collective strengths of our national team.”

Skilled in the development of marketing plans, Ms. Sweeten has a broad background in directing advertising campaigns, preparation and execution of public relations events, as well as creating annual promotional campaigns, including art direction of graphics for national retail and restaurant accounts.

“It’s refreshing to work with a company that has created a culture where clients are genuinely paramount to the organization and quality customer service is actually a ‘habit,’” commented Sweeten. “At Planet Depos, employee and client expectations are always met with an impressive sense of urgency and extraordinary execution.”

Ms. Sweeten holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing from the University of Missouri and resides in Wildwood, Missouri, with her husband and four children.

About Planet Depos

Headquartered in Washington, DC, and with 50+ offices around the globe, Planet Depos, LLC, is the only international court reporting agency led by court reporters and world-renowned industry experts. Planet Depos provides court reporting, videography, videoconferencing, interpretation, and trial support services throughout the United States and abroad to international law firms, worldwide corporations, and government entities. The Company has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the globe, including arbitrations, trials and depositions. A forward-thinking company, Planet Depos is conversant with the latest technologies and works closely with clients to implement case-winning tools, including streaming text and video, realtime to iPads, mobile videoconferencing, and digital exhibits.

