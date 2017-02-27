Intellipaat Intellipaat lifetime upgrade for Big Data training, Spark training among others is disrupting the ed-tech industry.

Bengaluru based edtech startup, Intellipaat, has introduced lifetime upgrades for its Big Data, BI, Analytics and 150+ trending technology courses. Learners pay once and get lifetime access and upgrades to online classroom and self-paced courses at no extra cost.

The company that has gone from 10K learners to 4,00,000 in just 3 years, has become the go-to online learning platform with their course offerings that include programs on Big Data training, Spark training as well as next-gen analytics tools like Tableau, Qlikview and Spotfire.

"Keeping up with technology changing at lightning speed is critical for IT professionals. But it can be costly and so we made lifetime upgrades and access to our content at no extra cost as an integral part of our packages. We hope this will encourage a larger pool of talent to constantly upgrade their skills and stay relevant,” CEO Diwakar Chittora said explaining his rationale for adding this feature to the stable of sought-after Intellipaat courses.

Driving Intellipaat’s meteoric rise to the top of eLearning companies has been its association with 80+ top-of-the-line IT clients across the globe. Intellipaat’s job assistance service in India, US, Canada and UK has been a big draw for first-time learners. “On course completion our learners get a chance to be introduced to top players in the IT sector. We do not believe in charging extra for passing on learners resume to our partners and clients,” says Shilpi Jain (co-founder)

A large chunk of Intellipaat’s learners are in-service professionals, who appreciate 24*7 lifetime support with both the online classroom and self-paced e-learning training modes. With a large lineup of subject-matter experts offering round-the-clock assistance, learners get real time assistance during and after the learning process.

Quick upgrades and new courses on latest technologies have helped Intellipaat retain learners and fuel growth.