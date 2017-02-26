ISO/IEC 17025:2005 INAB accredited testing laboratory Reg. no. 284T This achievement represents an important milestone for the company in the research, development and testing of products & services that can contribute to health and wellness in the indoor environment” Dr. Bruce Mitchell CEO airmid

This is an extension of airmid’s scope of accreditation, as in 2011 the lab became the world’s first to be ISO/IEC 17025:2005 INAB accredited for Der p 1 (house dust mite allergen) & Fel d 1 (cat allergen) analysis.

ISO/IEC 17025:2005 is the globally recognised standard that sets out requirements for the technical competence of testing and calibration laboratories. As an ISO 17025 accredited testing laboratory, airmid healthgroup has incorporated an overall quality system governing both their management practices and technical competence. The accreditation assures customers that the laboratory can deliver accurate and reliable data through the implementation of this robust quality system.

The accreditation is granted by the Irish National Accreditation Board (INAB), the sole body in Ireland responsible for accrediting laboratories. Reports issued by INAB accredited laboratories are internationally accepted due to INAB's Multilateral Agreements (MLAs) with European and worldwide accreditation body organisations such as the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC).

With the motto “tested once, accepted everywhere”, The ILAC Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA), supports international trade. The ILAC-MRA mark in combination with the INAB symbol on a report provides confidence in the accuracy of the results, as it signifies that the testing was performed by a facility that has been assessed as being competent to carry out that specific activity. This combined mark will be used in all airmid healthgroup reports that contain results reported under their defined scope of activity for ISO/IEC 17025:2005.

Influenza is a virus of critical interest in the global drive to reduce ill health caused by indoor air pollutants because it is globally distributed and highly contagious. The flu illness can range in severity from mild to serious. For centuries, influenza has caused both epidemics and pandemics. Despite the modern-day availability of vaccines to prevent influenza infection, annual epidemics continue to be a worldwide issue.

“This achievement represents an important milestone for the company as it continues to lead the way in the research, development and testing of products and services that can contribute to health and wellness in the indoor environment” said Dr. Bruce Mitchell, CEO of airmid healthgroup.

airmid healthgroup carries out third party testing and research for global manufacturers of consumer products designed to create a healthier indoor environment such as air cleaners, filters, textiles, surface coatings, hand dryers and cleaning products. Testing to determine the ability of these products to block or remove indoor air contaminants is carried out in airmid healthgroup’s state of the art environmental test chambers with rapid analysis of samples in adjacent allergen, microbiology and virology laboratories.

For more information, visit http://www.airmidhealthgroup.com or contact Graeme Tarbox on +353-1-6336820 gtarbox(at)airmidhealthgroup(dot)com