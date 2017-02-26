WGroup Named One of The World’s Best Outsourcing Advisors

WGroup has been named one of The World’s Best Outsourcing Advisors for 2017 as ranked by IAOP® (International Association of Outsourcing Professionals). Each year, IAOP employs a rigorous scoring methodology to distinguish the top 20 consulting, legal and sourcing advisory firms in the world. Nominees are judged by a panel of industry-recognized outsourcing leaders, and inclusion is based on stringent evaluation across criteria such as size, growth, customer satisfaction, depth of competence, and management capabilities.

IAOP announced the list for The World’s Best Outsourcing Advisors on February 20 at the 2017 Outsourcing World Summit® in San Antonio, TX.

"Now, more than ever, outsourcing end users need to be able to easily identify and select the right company for their outsourcing needs,” said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO and Global Outsourcing 100 co-judging chair. “It is a great recognition being named to The Global Outsourcing 100 and The World's Best Outsourcing Advisors lists. Given the strong, global competition, these companies should be proud of achieving excellence in the field.”

“Since our inception, WGroup has been known by the world’s leading organizations as a premier outsourcing advisory firm with an unwavering commitment to helping our clients drive business value,” says WGroup’s President & CEO, Harry Wallaesa. “This year, IAOP solicited input directly from our clients. We are especially honored to be named to The World’s Best Outsourcing Advisors list based on the passion and advocacy from our clients – this recognition affirms our leadership in the sourcing advisory space.”

WGroup is an independent technology and sourcing advisory firm with a reputation of helping organizations drive IT transformation. WGroup approaches sourcing with a focus on business value and business outcomes. The unique part of WGroup’s business model is that all of its consultants are former CIOs and former IT and sourcing executives. The firm is composed are true technologists with practical hands-on experience.

WGroup’s Chief Marketing Officer, Domenic Colasante states, “We are proud of the formal recognition by IAOP as a top outsourcing advisor." Domenic says, “The sourcing industry is under tremendous change that is underpinned by automation, new delivery models, and an uncertain regulatory future. In spite of that, WGroup has more than doubled in size over the past two years. It’s clear that organizations are looking for a different kind of sourcing advisory firm in the marketplace, and we look forward to continuing to be that firm as we help clients accelerate IT transformation and maximize business value from sourcing initiatives.”

The 2017 Global Outsourcing 100 and The World’s Best Outsourcing Advisors lists will be published in the June 2017 Fortune 500 issue of FORTUNE® magazine.

About IAOP

IAOP is the go-to association leading the way to improve outsourcing outcomes by bringing together customers, providers and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional development, recognition, certification and excellence. With over 120,000 members and affiliates worldwide, IAOP is not only on top of the latest trends but in front of them. Through its expansive global chapter network, premier training and certification programs, knowledge center, member community and more, IAOP helps members learn, grow and succeed. For more information and how you can become involved, visit http://www.IAOP.org.

About WGroup

Founded in 2004, WGroup is a technology management consulting firm that provides Strategy, Management and Execution Services to optimize business performance, minimize cost and create value. Our consultants have years of experience both as industry executives and trusted advisors to help clients think through complicated and pressing challenges to drive their business forward.

Visit us at http://www.thinkwgroup.com or give us a call at (610) 854-2700 to learn how we can help you.