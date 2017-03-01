We’re excited to expand upon our traditional conference and share a show floor with NOISE-CON this year. - Chad Musser, Noise and Vibration Conference Executive General Chair

SAE International shares its excitement in announcing that its Noise and Vibration Conference and Exhibition will be held in conjunction with INCE-USA’s NOISE-CON 2017. Noise, vibration and harshness professionals will convene upon the DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan from June 12-15, 2017.

“We’re excited to expand upon our traditional conference and share a show floor with NOISE-CON this year. This brings a new opportunity to our attendees to meet professionals outside of the automotive industry and discuss out-of-the-box ways to overcome similar challenges,” said Chad Musser, director of Vibro-Acoustics Solution at ESI Group and Noise and Vibration Conference and Exhibition General Chair. “We strongly believe in the synergy between the two conferences and the value of being able to attend two great and complementary events organized and packaged together in a single convenient location.”

Attendees who pay the additional $150 to upgrade their registration to attend both conferences will gain:



Access to both conferences and technical paper proceedings from both events

Combined networking opportunities to interact with individuals outside of the automotive industry

Combined show floor

Not only are there great benefits for the traditional attendee, but there are fantastic opportunities for young professionals (YPs) at these events. The conferences are excited to host a YPs program that is designed to inform, encourage, and motivate the leaders of tomorrow. The initiative is designed to help YPs transition into the “real world,” while providing solid leadership principles that they can carry throughout their career. As technology continues to change and critical issues are being resolved, these skills are more important now than ever. For more information on this, please visit sae.org/nvc.

If you are a leading automotive, commercial vehicle, and aerospace professional who is interested in discussing the latest technologies surrounding NVH, and sound quality, then you belong at Noise and Vibration Conference and Exhibition. Join us to gain a full understanding of NVH and sound quality issues related to vehicle design, engineering and testing; learn about the latest trends and solutions in the marketplace; and exchange ideas with leading experts and industry peers from around the world.

To learn more about these events, or to register, please visit sae.org/nvc.

To request media credentials, email pr(at)sae(dot)org or call 1-724-772-8522.

SAE International is a global association committed to being the ultimate knowledge source for the engineering profession. By uniting over 127,000 engineers and technical experts, we drive knowledge and expertise across a broad spectrum of industries. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our charitable arm, the SAE Foundation, which helps fund programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™.