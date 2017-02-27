Aging in place reflects the desire or ability of older adults to successfully age and remain in their home of choice, whether it is a private home, condo, apartment, or less likely, a group setting. This business opportunity is further underpinned by the very recent growth of interest in the mature market – like the $100 million invested in CC-ABHI in Canada, the $26 million Ziegler-Linkage Fund and $17 million through Generator Ventures – not to mention the staggering 2015-2016 $200 million of venture capital investment in tech-enabled home care firms. Why such excitement? Three factors are driving a wave of interest in caregiving, home care and aging in place. This 2017 Technology Market Overview helps new entrants and existing players refine or form their strategies.

Headquartered in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Aging in Place Technology Watch provides thought leadership, analysis and guidance about technologies and related services that enable older adults to remain longer in their home of choice. In addition to her technology background and years as an industry analyst, founder Laurie M. Orlov is a certified geriatric care manager and was a long-time member of the Philips Think Tank on Health & Well-Being, and testified at a Senate hearing on technologies for older adults.

Orlov spent more than 30 years in the technology industry, including nine years as a leading industry analyst at Forrester Research. She is a recognized expert and has consulted to organizations like Microsoft, AARP, Yahoo!, Novartis, and Philips, and her insights have been referenced in publications like Kiplinger, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times. She has been a frequent keynote speaker at both national and international events.