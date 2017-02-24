Hudson Group, the largest travel retailer in North America and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dufry AG, today announced it is celebrating Black History Month with a series of author signings at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) pre-and-post security. The lineup includes prominent civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, entrepreneur Julius Hollis, Judge Glenda Hatchett, and White House correspondent April Ryan.

Congressman John Lewis will sign his bestselling March Trilogy on Friday, February 24 at the Shellis News store in the Center Atrium pre-security at 2 p.m. and the Simply Books store in Terminal A at 3 p.m.

Lewis is an American icon, one of the key figures of the civil rights movement. His commitment to justice and nonviolence has taken him from an Alabama sharecropper's farm to the halls of Congress, from a segregated schoolroom to the 1963 March on Washington, and from receiving beatings from state troopers to receiving the Medal of Freedom from the first African-American president.

March is a graphic novel trilogy and is a vivid first-hand account of John Lewis' lifelong struggle for civil and human rights, meditating in the modern age on the distance traveled since the days of Jim Crow and segregation. Rooted in Lewis' personal story, it also reflects on the highs and lows of the broader civil rights movement. March is the winner of the National Book Award for Young People's Literature, the first graphic novel to receive a Robert F. Kennedy Book Award, the winner of the Eisner Award, and it is a Coretta Scott King Honor Book.

Julius Hollis will sign his book In the Arena: The High-Flying Life of Air Atlanta Founder Michael Hollis on Tuesday, February 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Shellis News store in the Center Atrium pre-security. In 1984, Hollis’ brother Michael created Air Atlanta, a regional jet service aimed at business travelers, which set him apart from the pack of dynamic black entrepreneurs who emerged in the mid-1970s and early 1980s as the result of new thinking and new policies on equal opportunity and diversity.

Julius Hollis is the founder of The Alliance for Digital Equality and currently serves as the Chairman. A native of Atlanta, Mr. Hollis background includes an extensive career as a banker, entrepreneur and financial advisor. In addition to his leadership role with The Alliance, he also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Hollis & Company, an Atlanta-based investment-counseling firm.

In March, Judge Glenda Hatchett will sign her books Say What You Mean and Mean What You Say! Saving Your Child from a Troubled World and Dare to Take Charge: How to Live Your Life on Purpose on Monday March 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Simply Books store in Terminal A. In Say What You Mean, Judge Hatchett uses her experiences as a judge and a parent to share with readers seven simple strategies to becoming more involved in a child's life and maintaining a strong relationship. In Dare to Take Charge Judge Hatchett uses real life stories from the courtroom and her personal life to show readers how to find their true purpose and discover their gifts, to be real about their reality and its potential outside of challenging circumstances, and to always be true to themselves.

Since Judge Hatchett's TV show launched in 2000, she has delighted TV audiences with a brand of justice that turns the everyday into something eminently watchable. The judge has a newly formed national law firm, The Hatchett Firm, which specializes in catastrophic injury and wrongful death. She currently stars on the television show The Verdict with Judge Hatchett.

April Ryan signed her two books The Presidency in Black and White: My Up-Close View of Three Presidents and Race in America and At Mama's Knee: Mothers and Race in Black and White on February 9. In The Presidency in Black and White, journalist April Ryan gives readers a compelling and personal behind-the-scenes look at race relations in contemporary America from the epicenter of American power and policy making the White House, her beat since 1997. It was a 2016 NAACP Image Award Nominee, one of the Essence Top 10 books of 2015, and won the African American Literary Show Inc. 2015 Best Non Fiction Award.

In her newest book, she shifts the conversation from the White House to every home in America. At Mama's Knee looks at race and race relations through the lessons that mothers transmit to their children. To better understand how mothers transfer to their children wisdom on race and race relations, she reached out to other mothers--prominent political leaders like Hillary Clinton and Valerie Jarrett, celebrities like Cindy Williams, and others like Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin's mother, whose lives have been impacted by prominent race related events. Autographed copies of her two books can be found in the Simply Books stores located in Terminals A, B, and F.

April Ryan, a 30-year journalism veteran, has been the White House correspondent for 20 years for American Urban Radio Networks (AURN), covering three US presidents who have called on her by name. She is also the Washington Bureau Chief. Along with responsibilities at the White House, Ryan hosts the daily feature, "The White House Report," which is broadcast to AURN's nearly 300 affiliated stations nationwide.

