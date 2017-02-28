Businesses are making significant investments in mobilizing their business processes and require a new approach to training. We are empowering our customers to efficiently scale their training and support to drive the transformation of their businesses.

AetherPal, the leader in Mobile Support Management, today announced its new GuideMe™ Tutorials product alongside a comprehensive new website detailing its patented MSM solution suite. AetherPal will deliver demonstrations and presentations of the GuideMe offering at Mobile World Congress 2017 at Hall 3 Stand 3k10. This “on-demand mentor” mobile solution interactively teaches users how to execute critical mobile business workflows within their enterprise apps, such as inventory, order processing, patient data collection, transportation ticketing, and service delivery.

The new GuideMe product helps enterprises streamline the change management and training challenges of mobilizing business process, deploying apps, and transforming their business. Every business, from field services to retail to knowledge workers gain mobile on-demand access to task-based GuideMe interactive training. GuideMe drives app adoption and utilization, while reducing business downtime due to ineffective mobile workflows, errors, and the expense of traditional training. These savings are particularly critical in deploying apps to high turnover, shift-based, or seasonal workforces.

“Businesses are making significant investments in mobilizing their business processes and require a new approach to training to drive adoption and realize the return on these investments.” said Mitch Berk, VP of Products, AetherPal. "We are committed to empowering our customers to efficiently scale their training and support to drive the transformation of their businesses.”

AetherPal’s GuideMe Solution

The product’s step-by-step guidance helps users work efﬁciently and successfully whenever needed. All three components of the GuideMe solution accelerate the adoption of new apps, reduce training time and costs while increasing user productivity.



Guides walk users through completing tasks on their devices step-by-step, instruction-by-instruction, screenshot-by-screenshot – effectively training the user to complete the tasks on their mobile devices. Guides are quickly updated whenever apps are enhanced, processes are changed, or based on help desk calls.

LiveGuides interactively walk the user through completing a task live on the device, through apps with audible directions, real-time context sensitive screen overlays, and step veriﬁcation or error correction.

GuideStudio offers a visual creation environment for App Developers, IT, and Help Desks to quickly and easily create Guides and LiveGuides, often in under 10 minutes. App developers easily increase app satisfaction and usage for each new version with GuideMe.

About AetherPal

AetherPal helps enterprises drive app adoption and usage through mobile task-based tutorials and keep their apps running through remote support and self-service, so that enterprises can efficiently and reliably scale their businesses on mobile.

AetherPal’s patented Mobile Support Management (MSM) software includes:



GuideMe Tutorials, ensures enterprises drive app adoption, utilization, and minimize downtime through mobile task-based app tutorials to guide users through mobile workflows and complete their critical business tasks, as well as Tutorial Studio, which enables Help Desks, IT, and App Developers to quickly and easily create tutorials.

Remote Support, helps IT departments securely connect to remote devices in the field to efficiently diagnose, remediate, and support apps and devices to increase uptime, productivity, app adoption, and utilization, while reducing downtime, device returns, and service calls.

Valet, AetherPal’s innovative Mobile User Self-Service solution, delivers a complete solution for enterprises to increase app adoption and reduce support costs by empowering user productivity through mobile self-service, training, and streamlined IT support.

AetherPal customers deploy MSM software on more than 45 million mobile devices helping mobilize their business processes while minimizing infrastructure costs.

AetherPal is backed by New Venture Partners and PJC.

For more information, visit http://www.aetherpal.com.

