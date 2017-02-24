MyWay Mobile Storage of St. Louis, the leading provider of moving and storage solutions, provides quick and easy to do-it-yourself moving and portable storage to meet your needs at your location or in our climate-controlled, secure storage facilities.

MyWay Mobile Storage of St. Louis will donate portable storage containers to the 2017 Moolah Shrine Circus set to take place on Thursday, March 30th. This will be the 75th Annual St. Louis Moolah Shrine Circus. The three-ring spectacle starts on Thursday, March 39th and runs through Sunday, April 2nd. MyWay Mobile Storage of St. Louis will supply eight portable storage units to the Moolah Shrine Circus again this year as it has for the past four years. The Moolah Shrine Circus plans to use the portable storage units to store supplies and other materials needed for their performances.

The Circus offers something for everyone. Before the show and during intermission the circus goers can ride ponies, camels and elephants. The more adventurous guest can get a picture holding a 15 foot long python snake. There will also be a giant bounce slide and face painting for the kids. All the great carnival food like popcorn, cotton candy, peanuts, snow cones, and soda will be available for kids of all ages. Visit http://www.stlshrinecircus.com for more information.

If you are in need of a moving and storage solution, visit us at http://www.mywaystorage.com or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/mywaystorage or call 1-888-33-MYWAY and speak with a friendly and knowledgeable Moving & Storage Consultant.

About MyWay Mobile Storage

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, MyWay Mobile Storage is the leading franchise for do-it-yourself moving and portable storage solutions with facilities in Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Utah.

Contact Information

James Curran

Market Owner

curranj(at)mywaystorage(dot)com

314-974-2520