Tango Extends Relationship with Dairy Queen to Include Canadian Market

Tango, the leading provider of Strategic Store Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced they have extended their relationship with their customer, International Dairy Queen Corporation (Dairy Queen), and will now be providing the company with predictive analytic modeling for their DQ Grill & Chill concept in the Canadian market.

“Tango has truly revolutionized how we assess markets in the US,” says Jim Kerr, Executive Vice President – Franchise Development. “The analytic models they have built and maintained for us have contributed significantly to our success in selecting the right opportunity for growth, and now we want to leverage that expertise in the Canadian market.”

Leveraging Tango’s partnership with UberMedia ensures that Dairy Queen gets the most accurate, timely customer data, that when combined with the industry’s most sophisticated modeling techniques, provides Dairy Queen better location intelligence and help them make smarter decisions about their restaurants.

“At Tango, we pride ourselves on developing a strong foundation with our customers on which we can continue to build and grow, both through the addition of new products and services and through opportunities in new markets,” says Pranav Tyagi, Tango’s President & CEO. “This is why we are extremely gratified to see this evolution in our relationship with Dairy Queen. It demonstrates that we can address our customers’ requirements, both now and in the future.”

About Tango:

Tango’s purpose-built retail solution unites customer and location predictive analytics with online GIS and store development execution into a single platform. The Tango team has worked with over 500 leading retail and restaurant companies, and brings that knowledge and those best practices to Strategic Store Lifecycle Management. Our cloud-based SaaS and mobile solutions are used across more than 130 countries by concepts ranging from a few dozen locations to large global brands with more than 40,000 stores. For more information, visit http://www.tangoanalytics.com.