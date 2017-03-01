We truly believe that where there is awareness, there is hope. The designation of March as National Essential Tremor Awareness Month provides our organization with another platform to educate the public about the condition.

The International Essential Tremor Foundation (IETF) proudly recognizes the anniversary of House Resolution (H.RES.) 1264, sponsored by former Congressman Dennis Moore (Third District - Kansas), officially designating the month of March as “National Essential Tremor Awareness Month.”

National Essential Tremor Awareness Month is an important time for people of all ages, from all walks of life, to join together to increase awareness of the most common neurological movement disorder in their communities. It allows everyone to share their story, make connections and keep the conversations going.

Essential tremor (ET), which affects nearly 10 million people in the U.S., is the most common neurological movement disorder, but is frequently misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease. The condition is often characterized by rhythmic, involuntary and uncontrollable shaking of the hands and arms, the head, voice, legs and trunk during movement, making daily tasks difficult if not impossible. While not life threatening, ET is a serious and progressive condition that can significantly affect a person’s quality of life – socially, professionally and emotionally. At this time there is no cure for essential tremor.

Rep. Moore first learned of ET when a close personal friend was diagnosed with the condition. “I’ve seen firsthand the everyday struggles that an ET patient must conquer: the difficulty buttoning one’s shirt, the challenge of lifting a glass of water to your mouth or even signing your name,” said Moore. “I thought to myself, if one of my close friends weren’t affected by ET, I wouldn’t even know about this very serious condition and the challenges it presents to patients and their caregivers. That’s a problem that I hope the passage of this bill will change.”

H.RES. 1264 received geographically diverse and bi-partisan support among House members. In addition to the efforts of Rep. Moore, who sponsored the legislation, the IETF is grateful for all 56 House members who co-sponsored the bill.

“March is an important time for all those affected by ET,” said Patrick McCartney, executive director of the International Essential Tremor Foundation. “We truly believe that where there is awareness, there is hope. The designation of March as National Essential Tremor Awareness Month provides our organization with another platform to educate the public about the condition, as well as raise much needed funds to find a cure.”

Despite the large number of people directly affected by ET, there is still very little awareness of the disorder. The IETF funds research to build a better understanding of ET and its implications. The Foundation works to create awareness so more people, including healthcare professionals, understand the condition and the challenges ET presents patients.

About The International Essential Tremor Foundation:

Headquartered in Lenexa, KS, and founded in 1988, the International Essential Tremor Foundation is the leading organization in the world dedicated to those affected by essential tremor. The mission of the IETF is to provide global educational information, services and support to children and adults challenged by essential tremor (ET), to their families and health care providers, as well as to promote and fund ET research.

The IETF has distributed over $750,000 in research grants, to fund numerous promising studies, in the search for the cause of ET. The Foundation has hosted numerous community awareness events across the U.S. to provide those affected with the basic knowledge necessary to become their own advocate when seeking treatment. And, the IETF also provides assistance to a vast network of support groups around the world. To learn more about essential tremor and the IETF mission, visit the IETF website at http://www.essentialtremor.org.