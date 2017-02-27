Solacom Appoints a New Chairman, and a New Board Member

Solacom Technologies, a leading provider of Next Generation 9-1-1 solutions for public safety, today announced two changes to its Board of Directors. The new appointments are Bruce Lazenby to Chairman of the Board, and Donna Ronayne as Board Member.

Mr. Lazenby, recently appointed to the Solacom Board of Directors, brings over 30 years of experience in leadership, senior management, and growth of technology companies. Before joining Solacom, Mr. Lazenby served as the Founding President and CEO of Invest Ottawa, where he designed and implemented job creation strategies, working with over 1000 technology start-ups to raise over $300m in venture capital and create over 4,700 jobs.

Prior to that he held senior technology executive positions including six years as CEO with FreeBalance Inc. an enterprise software company where he raised millions of dollars in venture capital and debt financing, and helped grow the company by 300 per cent while moving into new international markets.

"I am honored to take the reins of Board Chair from Major General (Retired) Skip Armstrong, who did such a great job for many years," said Lazenby. "Having Donna Ronayne join our Board is exciting given Donna's outstanding expertise in growing companies" added Lazenby.

Ms. Ronayne joins Solacom with a 30 year track record of helping high tech companies achieve market leadership and high growth. She has a passion for helping organizations set vision, build strategic and operational plans, modern revenue engines, business development and product marketing programs as well as building and leading high performing teams. Until July 2016 Donna was Chief Marketing Officer at Halogen Software, where she fuelled double digit growth for over 12 years helping to transform this SaaS company from a start up to a publicly traded market leader.

Prior to Halogen, Donna was Vice President of Business Development at BitFlash (Opentext), where she defined market strategy and secured and managed strategic/channel partnerships across the globe. She also led the marketing team at QNX Software (BlackBerry) for 7 years, establishing the company as an industry leader in the embedded space.

Pierre Plangger, CEO of Solacom, welcomes the appointments, stating that “Solacom has a strong focus on customer service, and on maintaining that commitment as we continue our profitable growth in the public safety market. The new board appointments strengthen our customer-focused values and provide the expertise to help us accelerate achievement of our goals.”

About Solacom

Solacom designs and manufactures communication systems utilized in critical and life-supporting operations that incorporate voice, video and data applications, as they are required for Public Safety. With a legacy of innovation in air traffic control and public safety communications, their engineers have pioneered many industry advances over the past 30 years. For more information visit http://www.solacom.com