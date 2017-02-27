2016 iModules Client Success “Engaging alumni and other supporters is strategically important within higher education. Supporting our client’s success in this area while also helping them nurture current and future donors is our mission,” said Fred Weiss.

In 2016, educational institutions in the United States raised more than $379 million in gifts, memberships, and event revenue and sent more than 1.3 billion emails using Encompass, an online platform for fundraising, communication, and engagement developed by iModules Software. This represents a 21% increase in total dollars collected and a 26% increase in emails sent through the platform compared to the previous year. The fundraising dollars collected by these institutions support programs such as scholarships and capital campaigns.

“There is a special connection between alumni and their alma mater. We are so pleased to help these institutions find success nurturing these life-long relationships,” said Fred Weiss, President and CEO of iModules.

Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday, held each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States, continues to have an impact on overall support. On November 29, 2016, clients of iModules Software raised more than $6 million, an increase of 17% compared to the previous Giving Tuesday, with an average gift size of $213.

“A large number of our higher education clients hosted a day of giving campaign in 2016; they continue to see record breaking days,” said Weiss.

End of Year Giving

During the fourth quarter of 2016, iModules clients collected more than $158 million, representing 42% of funds raised throughout the entire year. The last seven days of the year represented the most active time-frame for the Encompass platform, processing more than $52 million in revenue, a 17% increase over the same period in the previous year, and sending more than 24 million emails.

“Engaging alumni and other supporters is strategically important within higher education. Supporting our client’s success in this area while also helping them nurture current and future donors is our mission,” said Weiss.

