Hotze Health & Wellness Center (HHWC), a world leader in the alternative health care industry, announces Chris Brandl as its New Guest Director.

Brandl is a dynamic and influential executive leader who has brought vision and purpose to corporations throughout his career. He began his professional career at Omnium Worldwide, now known as West Corporation, and handled collections for Telecommunications, Healthcare and Financial Services. After being recruited by ADP, his success led him to take a leadership role at Akzo Nobel, which was later purchased by Innovation Group. There he was responsible for building an account management team along with building the iMRN network to over 2500 shops across the country. In 2010, he joined the team at Sterling Autobody.

Brandl grew up in a farming community in Northeast Nebraska and majored in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in Psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He expanded his higher education through coursework in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing. Since then, he has received continuing education MBA level certifications from Cornell University in Marketing Strategy for Business Leaders and Executive Leadership. He is an active member in the American Marketing Association and Cornell Alumni Group.

For more information on HHWC, please visit, http://www.hotzehwc.com.

About Hotze Health & Wellness Center:

Hotze Health & Wellness Center is leading the Revolution in Wellness™ care by changing the way women and men are treated through detoxification and bioidentical hormone replacement. Founded in 1989 by Steven F. Hotze, M.D., the Center has successfully treated more than 30,000 patients. In an effort to help patients obtain and maintain life-long health and wellness, physicians and registered nurses on staff address the root cause of symptoms, and correct health ailments naturally rather than merely masking symptoms with drugs. For more information, visit, http://www.hotzehwc.com, and on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HotzeHWC.